Key Things to Know About Industrial Valves Manufacturers

The components of valves are mostly designed by industrial valve manufacturers. These components help in regulating the flow of different media, like water, slurries, and powder in a system. The focus is to help in producing unique valve systems for industries. Today there are many valve options in the market today, which only makes it difficult for people to find the ideal option for their needs. There are different types of valve designs, and this article will take you through each design to help you understand how they operate. Continue reading to find out more.

Common Applications of Valves

Today, valves are widely applied in many industries, and here are some of the most common applications you’ll find.

Power Industry

Valves are mostly manufactured with features that confer superior qualities like flue gas desulphurization, gypsum slurry and mill reject system, ash transportation vacuum pump suction, boiler bedash, and many more. They are also designed to function with a great level of durability and efficiency.

Oil and Gas Industry

Valves are also widely applied within the oil and gas industry. However, it’s worth noting that the valves that are used within this sector are mostly designed such that they can withstand extreme conditions of temperatures and pressures. This also confers them with the ability to last long, irrespective of the conditions that they are subjected to.

Metal and Mining Industries

Within the metal and mining industries, valves are used for iron ore, heavy slurries, and coal transportation, and they are equally designed to be sturdy.

Water Treatment Plant

Valves that are applied in water treatment plants are designed with full throats so that they function without obstructing the flow line.

It’s worth noting that valves can also be applied in the food, cement, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, starch, sugar, and chemical industries.

Common Types of Valves and Their Applications

Here’s an overview of some of the common types of valves available today:

Aerosol Valves

These valves are used in dispensing the contents of aerosol cans. The valves are made of two components, which are the stem and the housing. Also, their specifications depend on their intended application, output type, materials of construction, valve size, and actuator type. This type of valve is designed to dispense creams, ointments, gases, liquids, and other cleaning agents.

Air Logic Valves

These are electro-mechanical or mechanical devices that help in regulating airflow within pneumatic systems. They are handing in electrical control systems, especially when there’s a power outage or under conditions that don’t support the use of electrical control.

The specifications of this type of valve include the number of ports, actuator type, switching speed, pressure ratings, port thread size, the material of construction, and input voltage. Another thing to note is that this type of valve is mostly applied in pilot valves, one-shot valves, and other pneumatic systems.

Balancing Valves

This type of valve system is applied in controlling fluid and the work by dividing the fluid flow into different branches. Their specifications include port connections, the material of construction, and a number of ports. They are the valve choice that is applied to fluid power systems and HVAC applications.

Ball Valves

They are designed to swivel in a pipe stream, and this action eighter allows or blocks flow. That is why they are mostly applied in cases where flow regulation is required. Their specifications include valve size, port connection, port configuration, number of ports, and the materials of construction. Another thing worth noting is that this type of valve can provide head-loss characteristics because their port can match their diameter.

Blind Valves

They are also mechanical devices that can stop the flow within pipelines. Blind valves gain application mostly within the oil and gas industries, where they are used in isolating sections within a pipeline. Their specifications include valve size, port connections, actuator type, valve type, and material of the valve body. You’ll find this type of valve mostly on ships and other offshore platforms.

Butterfly Valves

Their specifications include valve size and port connection, and they basically use a center-mounted circular flap that can swing within the stream. The valves are mostly used in power plants, wastewater plants, and process plants. In this case, they are mostly applied for isolating and regulating services within pipelines.

Cartridge Valves

They are also used in pneumatic and hydraulic fluid power systems. With their cartridge design, they can be plugged into manifolds, and this is to save weight and cost. There are used in many fluid power applications for flow control, pressure control, and directional control.

Casing Valves

They are also applied in the oil and gas industry to help in providing casing, and their specifications include port connections, actuator type, valve size, material of construction, and other applications.

Cock Valves

They are widely applied in draining tanks and other similar applications that require low-pressure shut offs. Their specifications include materials of construction, valve size, port connections, and valve type. Other applications include heaters, boilers, radiators, laboratory glassware, tanks, drums, and air systems.

Engine Valves

They are applied in engines where they work as a seal between the exhaust or intake system and the combustion chambers. The opening and closing actions of the valves are controlled by different springs and cams. Also this type of valve system is mostly used in motorcycles, trucks, and other automobile systems.

There are many other valve types that we have not mentioned above. This is the main reason why valves are applied in many ways today.