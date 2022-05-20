What New Innovations Have Come from Electrical Engineering

Every new technical innovation advances the discipline of engineering, and new electrical engineering technologies are incredibly fascinating.

Electricity powers the modern world. Millions of people’s lives would be drastically changed if they didn’t exist. Electricity’s discovery and utilization were among the most significant events in human history. Electrification and the growth of electrical products have completely transformed life in many countries.

Electrical engineers are increasingly relying on computer-aided design (CAD) technologies to produce schematics and build out circuits. They also use computers to model the operation of electrical equipment and systems.

Who Invented Electricity

Because electricity is a natural phenomenon, it was discovered rather than invented over time by many brilliant brains. Like Pliny the Elder, philosophers conducted early research on electrified fish in ancient Greece and Rome.

However, it would not be researched scientifically until the 1600s and 1700s. William Gilbert, a British scientist exploring the effects of electricity and magnetism on amber, was the first person to invent the term “electricity.”

Electricity is derived from Gilbert’s new Latin word electricus, which means “of amber” or “like amber.” However, Benjamin Franklin did some of the essential work in the 18th century.

Volta, Faraday, Ohm, and a host of other brilliant scientists contributed to our knowledge of the phenomenon, allowing us to harness and utilize it today.

Top Innovations That Have Come From Electrical Engineering

Electrical engineering is undergoing a rapid transformation as a result of ongoing breakthroughs and ambitious research in all areas around the world aimed at improving how we get, store, and utilize electrical energy. Despite substantial progress in recent years, the electrical engineering business shows no indications of slowing down, in fact, it is expanding at breakneck speed. Below are some of the best innovations that have come from Electrical Engineering.

Smart Grids

Customers now have several power supply businesses to choose from, and they can even make their own power, unlike in the past when they could just access the local power provider. Some consumers wish to sell their surplus current now that they have the ability to produce their own electricity. As a result, the infrastructure for delivering power must evolve, with electrical engineering playing a key role.

Companies are responding by adopting a smart grid, which is an information technology that uses advanced communication technologies and automated control systems. It integrates cutting-edge generation, transmission, and distribution technology with consumer electronics and appliances.

These things will soon be discovered by electrical engineers.

Electric Vehicles

Because of greater consumer awareness and quick battery price decreases, electric vehicles have become more cheap and stimulating. Tesla has reached a market capitalization of $100 million, making it the first automobile manufacturer in the United States to do so; this reflects the positive public perception of electric automobiles.

By 2030, it is expected that around 125 million electric vehicles will be on the road. Given the millions of EVs already on the road, this isn’t so much of a long-short. Many EV manufacturers are significantly investing in battery development, usability enhancements, charging technology advancements, and more precise self-driving, solar-powered EVs, and even electric/solar planes.

Transfer of Wireless Power

Although wireless power transfer is still in its early stages, its prospects appear promising. Improved wireless charging will benefit mobile phones, PCs, earphones, and other smart gadgets.

However, technology is working on a wireless charging system for electric vehicles. Rather than requiring large charging ports and stations, drivers will be able to charge their vehicles without connecting to anything. Parking on a charging station that didn’t require a plug-in made this possible. Experts predict that you will be able to charge your automobile while driving in a few years.

Wireless Wearable Technology

Wireless technology is the new rescuer because it can sense, detect, and alert you to threats. Smartwatch users are pleased with their devices’ ability to detect and educate them about their health issues.

Electrical engineering and electrical engineers are subject to the same scenario. Proxxi wristbands, for example, include a vibrating sensor that vibrates if they approach too close to high-voltage electricity. Sole Power, for example, built boots with temperature sensors, lighting, cloud connectivity, and GPS to warn of overheating, danger, and falls.

Wearable smart devices are also being developed to authenticate access to electric machinery and provide communication without the use of mobile phones. This dramatically improves the overall safety and productivity of electrical engineers.

The IoT (Internet of Things)

Many disciplines of electrical engineering are affected by the Internet of Things. IoT is linked with a variety of electrical engineering fields, including smart grids, smart lighting, and visible light communication (VLC), among others; an electrical engineer must be familiar with IoT.

Smart inverters, advanced meeting infrastructure (AMI), remote control operation of energy-consuming equipment, and SCADA are examples of IoT applications in electrical energy, in addition to typical grid benefits like monitoring, distribution, and automation.

Better Drones

When people think of drones, the first thing that springs to mind is movies or other forms of entertainment. But drones aren’t just for that.

Drones have several uses outside of the entertainment business. According to a recent survey, engineering and construction sites are the most common places where drones are used, and this industry is continuously developing. Drones could boost security by up to 55 percent.

Drones are used by electrical engineers to investigate potentially dangerous conditions without putting themselves in danger. With its cameras, infrared, and other sensors, it saves the lives of electrical engineers and provides a clear picture of the hazard. Drones also aid in the recording, examination, and analysis of the job site, providing reliable data and increasing production.

Conclusion

Electrical engineers have a lot on their plates right now and even more to look forward to in the future; the future is a lot more innovative, competitive, and exciting. It’s important for them to stay ahead in the technology world. Engineers can maximize their potential by analyzing and comprehending the present and future trends.