For cross-border executives and high-net-worth individuals residing in New York, receiving an international or domestic inheritance presents distinct asset protection challenges. Placing inherited capital into a joint U.S. brokerage account for administrative ease immediately alters how that wealth is classified under New York matrimonial law. Years later, in a divorce, the title on that account shapes how every dollar in it gets classified.

In New York, the short answer to “is inheritance marital property?” is no. Inherited assets start as separate property, and they stay that way unless something the owner does changes that classification. A common example is moving the money into a joint account.

Three ideas do most of the work in these disputes, and lawyers don’t use them interchangeably:

Commingling: mixing separate inherited funds with marital funds.

mixing separate inherited funds with marital funds. Presumption of a gift: the inference, created by joint ownership or joint handling of an asset, that the inheriting spouse meant to share it. Case law allows rebuttal.

the inference, created by joint ownership or joint handling of an asset, that the inheriting spouse meant to share it. Case law allows rebuttal. Tracing: using reliable records to connect an asset claimed as separate back to its inherited source.

When Is Inheritance Marital Property Under New York Law?

An inheritance received by either spouse is generally separate property under New York’s Domestic Relations Law § 236(B)(1)(d)(1), even when it arrives in the middle of a long marriage. A marital-property claim can arise later, and it usually starts with something ordinary: a retitling, or a deposit that mixes the inheritance so thoroughly that nobody can trace the money back to its source.

Classification comes first.

Only after a court decides that an asset is marital does equitable distribution enter the analysis, and equitable distribution in New York does not have to mean an equal split. The Court of Appeals read the marital-property definition broadly in Fields v. Fields, 15 N.Y.3d 158 (2010), while its earlier decision in DeJesus v. DeJesus, 90 N.Y.2d 643 (1997), shows how one asset can be divided into a marital component and a separate one.

The two statutory definitions that frame every one of these arguments are worth reading before anyone starts making them:

Statutory category What it covers Marital property, § 236(B)(1)(c) Property acquired by either spouse, or both, during the marriage and before either the commencement of a matrimonial action or the execution of a separation agreement Separate property, § 236(B)(1)(d)(1) Property acquired by “bequest, devise, or descent,” which is the statute’s language for an inheritance

A spouse claiming an asset is separate should expect to prove both its source and its continued classification with paper. Statements and transfers, not a recollection of where the money came from a decade ago.

Does a Joint Account Make Inheritance Marital Property in New York?

Not automatically. A joint account creates a rebuttable presumption that the inheriting spouse intended to give the other spouse an ownership interest, shifting the argument to the account title and deposit history rather than anyone’s later description of intent. Who controlled the money also carries weight.

Rebutting a presumption means producing evidence of a different intent, and the most useful evidence is written and signed before either spouse has a reason to argue. A postnuptial agreement can affect an inheritance by stating, in a document a court can read, which spouse owns the inherited balance in a joint account.

What Is the Presumption of Gift for Inherited Funds in a Joint Account?

New York appellate courts consistently treat the transfer of separate inherited property into joint names as evidence of donative intent. To rebut this presumption, you need clear documentary proof established before matrimonial litigation, regardless of the asset’s geographic origin.

Two doctrines get confused here. New York Banking Law § 675 addresses qualifying joint bank deposits and the statutory evidence of joint ownership and survivorship rights that come with them. Matrimonial case law asks a different question about intent to make a gift and about classification. Section 675 will not settle a divorce classification dispute on its own.

How Can Similar Joint Transfers Produce Different Outcomes?

Consider two spouses who make the same opening move. The first transfers inherited securities into a joint brokerage account and leaves them there for four months while switching advisers. No marital funds ever enter the account, the inheriting spouse directs every trade, and the statements identify each inherited holding by lot and cost basis. Facts like those can support a rebuttal, though nothing guarantees that result.

The second inheritance lands in the account that also receives both paychecks. Both spouses place trades. Withdrawals run in both directions, the couple pays the account’s tax bill out of shared income, and their emails call it “our investments.” That separate-property claim gets substantially harder to prove.

Records have to cover more than the opening deposit. A closing balance says little about which dollars remain.

Can Commingled Inheritance Be Traced in a New York Divorce?

Sometimes, yes. Commingled inheritance can be traced and kept as separate property, but only where the records show a reliable path between the inheritance and the asset now being claimed. Repeated withdrawals and later reinvestment weaken that path and can break it.

Evidentiary Standards and Forensic Tracing

Defending an asset’s separate classification requires continuous, unbroken documentation. Courts evaluate proof using an uninterrupted audit trail: estate distribution records establish the source, deposit confirmations confirm the initial transfer, and ongoing statements track intermediate transactions. Because banking institutions enforce strict document retention limits, capturing trade confirmations, tax schedules, and ledger entries at the time of transfer is essential. Gaps caused by lost records, commingling with salary deposits, or unmonitored reinvestments can break the legal chain of custody, turning a separate inheritance into a marital asset subject to equitable distribution.

Does Using Inherited Money for Home Renovations Mean It Was Gifted?

Paying for renovations on a jointly owned marital home with inherited money can support an argument that the funds were contributed to a marital asset. It does not produce the same answer in every case. The deed matters most; after that, the purpose of the payment and the proof connecting the inheritance to the work do the heavy lifting, and a written understanding from the time of payment can also be relevant.

Take a $100,000 inheritance spent on a kitchen expansion and structural repairs to a house deeded to both spouses. Paying that bill does not carve out a separately owned share of the house for the paying spouse, and nobody should assume a dollar-for-dollar credit at divorce either. Receipts establish where the money went. Whether the payer kept a separate ownership interest is a different question.

The analysis changes when inherited cash improves property that already counts as the inheriting spouse’s separate property. Now the dispute is usually about appreciation under § 236(B)(1)(d)(3), including whether any increase in value is due in part to the efforts of the spouse who isn’t on the title. Conclusions about a jointly deeded home don’t carry over.

Can Spouses Document Their Intentions After the Money Enters a Joint Account?

A postnuptial agreement is not a reset button. It won’t erase commingling that already happened, and it can’t manufacture records nobody kept. Enforcement isn’t guaranteed either.

The execution rules are statutory and strict. Section 236(B)(3) requires a writing that the parties subscribe and acknowledge in the manner needed to record a deed, and that formality is not something a court will necessarily overlook. In Matisoff v. Dobi, 90 N.Y.2d 127 (1997), an unacknowledged agreement failed. Galetta v. Galetta, 21 N.Y.3d 186 (2013), examined a defective acknowledgment certificate.

Independent counsel and full financial disclosure are not absolute statutory prerequisites in every New York case. Both are prudent practices, and their absence matters when a spouse later argues the agreement resulted from duress or overreaching, or is unconscionable under the standard discussed in Christian v. Christian, 42 N.Y.2d 63 (1977).

Within those limits, an agreement can do specific work. It can identify particular property and state how the spouses classify it. It can also reach forward, covering future deposits, income and appreciation in an account that already holds mixed funds, and it can commit both spouses to the record-keeping that makes tracing possible later.

Cross-Border & Wealth Structuring Considerations