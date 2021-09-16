Is Cryptocurrency a Worthy Investment?

With cryptocurrency investments in 2021, it will be possible to get filthy rich. The downside is that you could lose any money you have. Both are true, but how? Crypto-asset investments can be risky, but also extremely lucrative.

Cryptocurrencies are a good investment if you want direct exposure to the demand for digital currencies. Stocks of companies with exposure to cryptocurrency are a safer but potentially less lucrative alternative.

Take a look at the advantages and disadvantages of investing in cryptocurrency.

Are Cryptocurrencies safe?

Cryptocurrency is not completely safe, at least not right now. On the other hand, other evidence suggests that it may be here to stay.

Risks associated with cryptocurrency

Unlike stock exchanges, cryptocurrency exchanges are more susceptible to hacking and becoming targets of other criminal activity. Investors who have had their digital currencies stolen have suffered significant losses due to these security breaches.

Cryptocurrencies require more security than stocks or bonds when it comes to storing them. Bitcoin (crypto: BTC) and Ethereum (Crypto: ETH) can both be bought and sold on cryptocurrency exchanges like Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), but many people prefer not to store their crypto assets on exchanges due to the risk of cyberattacks and theft.

It is common for cryptocurrency users to choose offline “cold storage” options such as paper or hardware wallets, but cold storage comes with its own set of challenges. Essentially, it is impossible to access your cryptocurrency without your private key, which is the most significant risk.

Furthermore, investment in a crypto project does not guarantee success. Cryptocurrency projects are fiercely competitive, and there are countless scam projects in the industry as well. Cryptocurrency projects will ultimately thrive in a limited number.

Cryptocurrencies may also face enforcement by regulators, especially if governments see them more as a threat than an innovation.

In addition, cryptocurrency technology is on the cutting edge, which increases the risk for investors. It is still a work in progress and hasn’t been extensively tested in real-world settings yet.

Adoption of cryptocurrencies

Although cryptos and the blockchain industry have inherent risks, they have grown significantly over time. Increasingly, investors can access institutional-level custody services, thanks to the building of much-needed financial infrastructure. Cryptoassets are slowly becoming more attainable for individuals and professionals alike.

A range of companies is becoming direct participants in the cryptocurrency sector by establishing crypto futures markets. Several financial giants, including Square (NYSE: SQ) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), are making it easier to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on their platforms, while others, including Square, collectively have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Bitcoin and other digital assets. In early 2021, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) bought Bitcoin worth $1.5 billion.

Although there are still factors that affect the riskiness of cryptocurrencies, the increasing adoption rate is a sign that the industry is maturing. Cryptocurrency is gaining popularity with both individual investors and businesses since several large companies are investing their money in it.

Cryptocurrencies are good long-term investments, but what about the short-term?

During the launch of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, lofty objectives are often set, which will be achieved over time. Although any cryptocurrency project is not guaranteed to succeed, if it succeeds, then early investors could reap significant rewards over time.

In order to be considered successful in the long run, cryptocurrency projects must achieve widespread adoption.

Long-term investing in bitcoin

Due to its widespread popularity, Bitcoin is the most widely known cryptocurrency, benefiting from the network effect — more people want to own Bitcoin since the majority owns it. Some investors consider Bitcoin to be “digital gold,” however, it is also capable of being used as a digital currency.

As a result of the fixed supply, Bitcoin is believed to have gained value over the long term, unlike fiat currencies such as the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen. It is estimated that the supply of Bitcoin will never exceed 21 million coins, compared with currencies controlled by central banks. Fiat currencies continue to depreciate, which will increase the value of Bitcoin.

Many Bitcoin enthusiasts believe Bitcoin can be used widely as digital cash in the long run, and will thus become a truly global currency.

Bitcoin has the following important features:

The blockchain technology behind cryptocurrencies like bitcoin allows data to be sent securely in cyberspace via the payment method

There is a mining process for every bitcoin

The total number of bitcoins that can be mined totals 21 million

As cryptocurrencies cannot be regulated by centralized authorities, such as governments or central banks, they are “decentralized.”

Investing in Ethereum over the long run

Investors looking to gain exposure to Ethereum can buy Ethereum’s native coin, Ethereum, to increase their portfolio exposure. Ethereum operates as a global computing platform that supports many other crypto-currencies and a massive ecosystem of decentralized applications (dapps). Bitcoin can be viewed as a form of digital gold.

Because Ethereum is the platform for many cryptocurrencies, and dapps are open-source, it offers Ethereum the opportunity to take advantage of the network effect and create sustainable, long-term value. With Ethereum, smart contracts can be developed, which are written in code and execute according to the terms written in the contracts.

Smart contracts are executed on the Ethereum network with the help of Ether collected from users. With smart contracts, massive industries, such as real estate and banking, can be disrupted as well as brand new markets made possible.

With the increasing adoption of the Ethereum platform, the Ether token is becoming more valuable and useful. The Ethereum platform offers a long-term opportunity for investors who are bullish on its potential to make money by owning Ether.

Cryptocurrencies: Is it worth investing in them?

Investing in Bitcoin can increase your portfolio’s diversification because the price of cryptocurrencies has rarely correlated with the value of U.S. stocks. Since cryptocurrency usage is likely to become even more widespread in the future, you might want to consider adding a little crypto to your portfolio as part of a diversified investment strategy. When investing in cryptocurrencies, come up with an investment hypothesis that explains why that currency will endure.

Cryptocurrencies are increasingly popular today, but buying them can be risky. If buying them seems too risky, consider other means of profiting from the rise of cryptocurrencies. CME Group (NASDAQ: CME), a company that facilitates crypto futures trading, allows you to invest in the stock of Coinbase, Square, and PayPal, or you can invest in an exchange like CME Group. The upside potential of investments in these companies may be very small compared to investing directly in cryptocurrency.

Final Words

In conclusion, learning and investing in Cryptocurrencies has been very profitable over the years and the market is growing bigger every day, and it’s stated to be the future currency and kindly check our website, AskCrypto which is a cryptocurrency forum and is focused on crypto enthusiasts and helps to promote networking and communication in a better way to benefit everyone.