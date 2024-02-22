Irishonlinecasino.ie has been a reliable source of information about Irish online casinos for the past couple of years. Irishonlinecasino.ie is made up of a group of casino experts who spend countless hours researching online gaming platforms to create helpful guides where players can learn everything they need to know about the top casinos out there. Apart from offering guides about these sites, they also offer helpful information regarding, for example, the top live games in the market, the best developers, and popular casino bonuses. Another recent feature on their site is guides on some of the top payment solutions that are offered by online casinos.

The Importance of Safe Payment Solutions

One of the most important factors when it comes to playing at online casinos is to have payment solutions that allow you to make transactions quickly and easily, with deposits appearing instantly and withdrawals being processed within a couple of hours or days. Indeed, nowadays, there are hundreds of banking solutions to choose from, so much so that choosing which one is best for you can be hard. This is where irishonlinecasino.ie comes in.

Indeed, irishonlinecasino.ie partners with casinos that offer these popular payment methods, and you can rest assured that all of these solutions are safe and secure, following strict rules to make sure that every player that uses them is kept secure online. Let’s look at some of the most popular online casino banking options.

Popular Payment Options

Here are some of the best banking solutions recommended by irishonlinecasino.ie:

Credit Cards: Visa, Mastercard

Credit cards have been around for centuries, and they still remain some of the most popular ways that players make transactions online. Two of the most popular brands of credit cards are Visa and Mastercard, and almost everyone in the world has one of these in their pockets. Credit cards are some of the safest ways you can make transactions online, and this is because they use sophisticated SSL encryption technology that keeps your data secure.

E-wallets: Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, EcoPayz, Revolut, MuchBetter

E-wallets are another very popular way to make transactions online. Essentially, they are electronic money systems that can be accessed via a desktop computer or your smartphone. Your e-wallets are connected with your favourite banking solutions, allowing you to make transactions at online casinos with ease. One of their biggest advantages is the fact that you can make transactions with them anonymously without the need to input any personal data. Another great advantage of e-wallets is that they deal with withdrawal requests a lot quicker than credit cards.

Mobile Casino Payment: Pay by Phone, Boku, PayforIt

Just like e-wallets, mobile casino banking solutions also allow you to make payments via your phone, but the difference here is that the transaction is taken from your monthly phone bill. All you have to do to make transactions with mobile payments is to decide how much you want to deposit, enter your phone number, and then input the unique code sent to your phone. This is a very quick and easy way to make transactions and prevents you from having to make transactions at online casinos.

Online Casinos Recommended by Irishonlinecasino.ie

Let’s look at some of the great sites with which you can make transactions using the previously mentioned casino payment solutions:

888 Casino

Founded in 1997, 888 Casino is a fantastic site that combines four other top gaming platforms: 888 Casino, 888 Poker, 888 Sports, and 888 Ladies. At 888 Casino, you’ll find a variety of games, all from top software developers that you know and love, and you can even trigger excellent promotions in the process. Upon making your first deposit at 888 Casino, you’ll trigger their 88 Free Spins promotion which is spread out across a period of three days, together with a 200% match bonus up to £50.

Royal Vegas

Royal Vegas is another great casino that has been around since 2000, and you’ll find around 700 games here, ranging from slots, jackpots, table games, and even live dealer games. This site is licensed by eCOGRA, making it one of the safest sites out there. Your first deposit at this site will trigger a 100% match bonus of up to £1200, and this bonus is triggered when making a deposit of at least £10. This site also has a variety of other promotions to choose from, such as Free Spins and cashback.

Jackpot City

Jackpot City has been around since 1998, and they have gone from success to success ever since their years in operation. Indeed, this site has always maintained a fabulous reputation during its years in operation, which is why they have amassed so many fans all over the globe, especially in New Zealand. Jackpot City is home to around 500 games, mainly from Evolution Gaming and Microgaming, two of the most popular developers in the casino world. Your first deposit here will trigger a match bonus of up to £1600, together with 10 free spins to win £10000 every day.

