Inviting post-graduate students and young professionals to join the Merck Innovation Cup Summer Camp 2020

From June 20 – 26, 2020, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will be hosting the 10th Anniversary Innovation Cup Summer Camp (http://innovationcup.merckgroup.com) near Frankfurt, Germany, and we are inviting post-graduate students and young professionals to apply now – deadline January 31st, 2020.

The Innovation Cup is an initiative for post-graduate students and young professionals in natural sciences, computer sciences, and business administration to attend a training program near Frankfurt, Germany. All travel, food and accommodation expenses are paid by Merck.

The Innovation Cup is designed to support the professional development of post-graduate students interested in the pharmaceutical and chemical industry.



Participants learn how R&D in the industry works by lectures from Merck managers and scientists. The students will also advance an idea to a full project plan with their teams.



The event brings together a promising new generation of talent with senior managers and researchers and accomplished retirees in a meeting of the generations. It also provides a unique chance to network with the brightest students from all around the world.



Teams will work on innovative projects in the areas of: Oncology, Immuno-Oncology, Autoimmunity, Drug Discovery Technologies, Digitalization, Electroceuticals and Lithography. At the first day of the summer camp a conference with alumni from previous editions of the Innovation Cup will be organized.

Winner 2019

Winning team “Small Molecule Drug Discovery” with an innovative proposal for induced modification of target proteins. Congratulations to Denise Schaffner, Jithin Bali, Maren Diether, Michael Zimmermann, Stacey-Lynn Paiva, Stephen Sarno, and their coach Josua Jordi, on stage with Ulrich Betz.



Postdocs and post-graduate students on their way towards a PhD in biology, chemistry, physics, medicine, biotechnology, bioinformatics, computer sciences, data sciences, informatics, biochemistry, pharmacy, engineering or related fields are invited to apply.

In addition, advanced MBA students or recent MBA graduates with an interest in the pharmaceutical and chemical business and a background in natural sciences are also eligible.

The participating teams have the chance to win the Innovation Cup award endowed with EUR 20,000 for the most convincing project plan, plus EUR 5,000 for the runner-up.



For more information, please download the brochures here:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1AWAuKhgElrKIdIRlsMr5duHZyqVWDF4Q

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1SbYrNVMZLhEvcvYkwmRa15Er-K8Qq7xe