Inspiring Quotes from Movies to Help You Get Through Your Work Day

It may not be #motivationmonday, but you can never have enough inspiration to get you through the week.

Introduction

It’s not a stretch to say there are times working may not be the most enjoyable. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed with the workload, pressure from the higher-ups, and an overall lack of enthusiasm when doing tasks. The workplace can become very stale if you don’t feel inspired enough to view things differently. This is where movies come in.

Why movies? Watching movies can be a place to draw out inspiration even they are not exactly relevant to a working environment. If you know where to look, there’s infinite amounts of wisdom and ideas that can be gleaned from them. They are after all a direct result of someone’s creativity and the skill of several contributors.

What do motivational quotes, a movie script, and your job have in common? It actually could be much more than you think. At the surface, watching a movie is a great way to keep entertained for an afternoon. When you break down the actual script of a movie, however, you might find some hidden gems of wisdom that can be applied to any profession. Here, we have compiled a list of motivational movie quotes that translate just as well from the silver screen to a business meeting.

1. Rocky Balboa in Rocky Balboa

“Nobody is gonna hit as hard as life, but it ain’t how hard you can hit. It’s how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. It’s how much you can take, and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done.”

Deals will fall through, sales will drop, and setbacks will arise. However, this is not an excuse to quit; the best leaders are the ones who will learn to roll with the punches in order to come out stronger the next time they are faced with a problem. And when all else fails, you can always rely on “Eye of the Tiger” for motivation.

2. Rafinki in The Lion King

“Oh yes, the past can hurt. But you can either run from it or learn from it.”

Give it your all, stay positive, and grow from your mistakes. Treating your losses as a learning experience rather than as a failure serves as great motivation to do better next time.

3. Walter Mitty in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

“To see the world, things dangerous to come to, to see behind walls, to draw closer, to find each other and to feel. That is the purpose of life.” – from The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

Use your time wisely. You don’t want to wake up one day and realise you’ve wasted too much on being unhappy, stressed and/or bored.

Life can also be bloomin’ tough. But if you surround yourself with good people and maintain a positive, motivated attitude, you’ll get through it.

4. Hugo Cabret in Hugo

“Machines never come with any extra parts, you know. They always come with the exact amount they need. So, I figured that if the entire world was one big machine, I couldn’t be an extra part. I had to be here for some reason.”

In a small and growing business, there’s rarely budget or want for unnecessary parts. You run lean and you run fast. Every member of that team is crucial, but in hustle and bustle sometimes you or they may forget how valuable they are. The trick for business owners is to make sure your employees know how important they are, and for employees don’t forget that you were hired because they saw something special in you.

5. Sean Maguire in Good Will Hunting

“You’ll have bad times, but it’ll always wake you up to the good stuff you weren’t paying attention to.”

We all need to stop relating our own success and happiness, to other people.

Live your life for you.

6. Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

“We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided.”

A business should run like a well-oiled machine, with each team member relying on the influence of each other to create a more cohesive work environment. Encouraging open discussions and team-building exercises will make your employees more creative, better motivated, and stronger communicators.

Conclusion

Movies are more than just for entertainment. Movies are one of the most influential sources of inspiration for me. When life goes rough, motivational movies remind us we have the capacity to be stronger.