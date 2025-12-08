Interview with Tim Fung of Airtasker

Airtasker is redefining how marketplace businesses grow by embracing creative capital models. In this interview, founder and CEO Tim Fung discusses the company’s successful media-for-equity partnerships, the impact of its Channel 4 Ventures collaboration, and how alternative funding approaches are shaping Airtasker’s expansion in the UK and globally.

Tim Fung on Creative Capital and Airtasker’s Media-for-Equity Model

Media-for-equity partnerships are still relatively niche in the UK, though they’ve gained traction through players like Channel 4 Ventures. What first drew Airtasker to this model, and what opportunity did you see in taking this approach?

Media partnerships have been transformative for Airtasker. In Australia, we partnered with Seven West Media, issuing equity in the company in exchange for media advertising support, and the result was huge brand growth with brand awareness going from ~6% to ~60%, revenue increasing 20 x and SWM generating a 5x ROI during that period.

Rather than raising capital and spending it on advertising, we can work directly with a media partner who is aligned with our long-term success.

They allow us to partner directly with world-class media companies and share in the upside in exchange for high-impact media exposure. For a marketplace business, awareness and trust are critical, and partnering with world-class media companies enables us to invest in brand and network effects more efficiently. Rather than raising capital and spending it on advertising, we can work directly with a media partner who is aligned with our long-term success.

Your partnership with Channel 4 Ventures has now been renewed. What convinced you to double down on this approach rather than return to more traditional equity or venture financing?

Our partnership with Channel 4 Ventures has put Airtasker in front of tens of millions of new people smartly and sustainably. The results speak for themselves, with the UK marketplace more than doubling in activity. Renewing the partnership was a natural step because this model has proven to be highly effective.

How does the media-for-equity model complement Airtasker’s broader growth and brand strategy in the UK market?

Airtasker’s brand is built on showing what is possible, from everyday tasks to high-impact creative opportunities. Our media partnerships amplify those stories at scale, helping us reach new audiences and attract skilled professionals who might not have considered the platform before. It strengthens trust, supports our community-led approach, and positions Airtasker as a platform for creativity, independence, and opportunity in the UK.

What measurable impact have you seen from your Channel 4 campaign in terms of awareness, user growth, or engagement within the UK community?

The impact has been significant. Activity in the UK marketplace has more than doubled across both Taskers and tasks. We are seeing not only more tasks being posted, but also repeat customers, higher-value work, and Taskers turning Airtasker into a proper income. It proves that our model works and that people love using the platform.

From a founder’s perspective, how does trading equity for media exposure shift the way you think about capital efficiency and return on investment?

Our media partnerships encourage a more creative approach to capital. It allows us to secure high-impact brand visibility in a capital-efficient way. Our media partnerships directly support growth while creating alignment, because the media partner becomes part of the journey and their incentives are aligned with our long-term success.

What were the key lessons or challenges from implementing a media-for-equity strategy that other scale-up founders should know about?

Authenticity is crucial. Media advertising only works if the experience that follows is real and community driven. Our partnership with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) Formula 1 team is a good example: the drivers used the platform the same way any user would, and the selected UK design came from a Tasker who normally does handyperson tasks. That transparency created huge engagement. The main challenge is being ready for accelerated growth when national media exposure hits.

Do you see media-for-equity as a model that could become more mainstream, particularly in today’s tighter capital environment?

In a tighter capital environment, founders need capital-efficient ways to grow, and this model works really well for Airtasker. By enabling media companies to invest in exchange for significant brand amplification, companies can scale without taking on large funding rounds or burning cash on advertising. As more companies see strong results from this model, we might see it become more common.

How do you ensure alignment between Airtasker’s commercial goals and the media partner’s objectives to create a truly strategic partnership?

When a media company owns equity in a venture, they are personally invested in helping the business grow rather than simply selling ad space.

Alignment comes from shared incentives. When a media company owns equity in a venture, they are personally invested in helping the business grow rather than simply selling ad space. Every campaign is built around our mission of connecting people who need things done with those who have the skills to do them. That consistency keeps the partnership focused and strategic.

Creative capital models like this seem to blur the line between investment and marketing. How do you see them reshaping the traditional startup playbook?

Creative capital models challenge the idea that funding must be cash-first. For companies where brand and trust play a central role, equity can unlock more value when used to access distribution, media, or partnerships. These models encourage founders to think differently about growth and to use equity as a strategic tool. For many modern startups, especially marketplaces, this approach will likely become part of the standard playbook.

Finally, as Airtasker continues to scale in the UK and Europe, what’s next for the business, and how might alternative funding approaches continue to play a role in your growth story?

We are doubling down on UK growth after securing a third round of funding from Channel 4 Ventures. This will help us keep building the brand and reaching more people across the country. Globally, we are focused on scaling responsibly and creatively in the markets we already operate in, with partnerships like the one we have with VCARB, showing how we can build the brand in ways that stay true to our mission. Alternative funding models will continue to support our growth as they help us expand opportunities for Taskers and customers.

Executive Profile