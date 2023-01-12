Improve Your Focus and Concentration With These Four Tips

It’s finally 2023, and people are getting back into the normal swing of things with the holiday’s starting to drift off into the depths of our rearview mirror. As we get the new year rolling, it’s a good time to conduct some self reflection, and prepare ourselves for growth moving forward. In order to do this, it can be helpful to analyze ourselves and prioritize where it is that we want to spend our focus and concentration.

The idea of mind over matter is very powerful. This is because it has to do with our internal and external perception, and how that influences the world around us. It isn’t magic by any means, but it is a demonstration of how powerful our focus and concentration can be, especially when applied with its full might.

Creating your dream career, becoming the master of an instrument, generating something beyond and external to yourself is all very possible and has more to do with continued focus applied over time, than it does striking it big with a lottery ticket, getting lucky, or having some incredible and innate talent.

If you’re serious about improving your concentration and focus throughout 2023, look to the advice below and start integrating some of the tips provided.

1. A More Organized Workspace

A common piece of advice for finding focus and concentration throughout the work day is to keep your workspace organized to some capacity throughout the week. Now, there is a lot of evidence out there suggesting that an unorganized workspace can be a sign of high intellect, especially high creative intellect. While this is true, organization doesn’t have to look the same for everyone.

Rather than considering organization a one size fits all type of system, consider what organization looks like and means to you personally. It could be a little ritual you start and end your days with, or it could be a weekly organizational process that you go through in order to keep things somewhat ordered for your own success.

Having a personally organized workspace is important because it gives you a chance to design your workflow, your processes, and keep things ordered in a way that makes sense to you, the ultimate user. However, it’s important to take the time to recognize what you consider actual organization and what is just chaos.

Don’t use the blanket of a personally organized space to excuse pure chaos. This is counterintuitive, misses the point entirely, and can even cause more disruption to your focus and concentration than it does add order. Keeping your workstation desk organized in some capacity can help you improve your focus immensely.

2. Creating a Quiet Workspace

In addition to creating an organized workspace it’s also crucial that you find a quiet and peaceful place for you to work. The more distractions you allow in the room, the harder it will be for you to find concentration.

Now quiet, again, is a bit of a relative term. This is especially the case because many professionals prefer to listen to music while they get what’s been coined ‘deep work’ done. However, it’s important to note that this is very much a controlled noise, meaning it’s a distraction that can be paused freely at any time. This means you still have ultimate control over the working environment which is crucial.

3. Getting Better Rest

If you’re finding it hard to stay concentrated throughout the entirety of your day or week, you may want to focus on your sleep schedule. Getting enough rest is vital to your body and brain’s ability to maintain concentration and focus levels all day long.

By addressing your sleep schedule, you can effectively increase the amount of energy you have during the day, which in turn will boost your ability to focus on your priorities, whatever they may be.

4. Getting Regular Exercise

In addition to getting more and higher quality rest, getting regular exercise can actually help improve focus and concentration levels as well. This is especially true if you feel like part of the issue is that you have too much anxious or jittery energy. By committing to a regular amount of daily or weekly exercise, you can find a healthy outlet for this energy, and boost your ability to focus and concentrate.

Getting regular exercise will also help you in getting better and more quality rest, by bleeding off excess energy that might otherwise be keeping you up late at night and preventing you from falling into a deeper sleep.

A few Final Thoughts

Manifesting the life that you see for yourself doesn’t take luck, or even an extreme natural skill for something. It takes commitment, focus, dedication, and time. If you want to improve your ability to focus and concentrate, look to the tips above, and start applying your time in a more intentional manner.