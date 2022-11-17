How to Wears Face Masks and Get 100% Protection Against COVID-19

Introduction

The importance of face masks in the fight against COVID-19 cannot be overemphasized. It has been said times without number and we will continue to reiterate it. Wearing a face mask reduces your chances of getting infected as it stops viral particles from getting to your nose and mouth. If you have coronavirus, a face mask forms a barrier that prevents the spread of the virus to other people.

There is no way to tell that you are not infected with COVID-19 or that you are an asymptomatic carrier unless you are tested every day. This is why it is important to wear your mask every day.

Ever since the CDC updated its guidelines saying that coronavirus could be spread via airborne transmissions, masking up has become even more important. It means that small particles and droplets can remain airborne over long distances (more than two meters), and for hours and not just minutes.

Most respiratory diseases typically infect other people only if they remain in large droplets that then fall within 6 feet. But the SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can remain infectious even when in smaller droplets that remain airborne and travel over six feet. And the particles can travel even further when someone is yelling or singing.

However, for a mask to be effective, wearing it properly is a must. Even if you invest in the latest FFP2 masken Schwarz, it will not protect you from the virus if you don’t wear it properly. Below, we tell you the guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to properly put on your Schwarze ffp2 maske.

How To Wear a Face Mask the Correct Way

Clean your hands

The hands can harbor all sorts of germs, including the droplets that cause COVID-19. That is why the CDC recommends that you wash your hands with soap before wearing your mask. You can also sanitize if you don’t have soap and water.

Hold the mask by its ear strings

Normally, it is the cloth part of the mask that comes into contact with virus-laden particles, which is why you should always handle the ffp2 masken Schwarz by its ear strings. This is also the case when removing it.

Make sure the mask covers the nose, mouth, and chin completely

A common practice by most people is to only cover their mouths. But this doesn’t protect you from getting infected with the virus or spreading it to others. That is because virus-infested droplets can settle in your nose and mouth. Most droplets are released from your mouth when you speak, although some can also come via the nose when breathing. This is the reason why it is recommended to cover your mouth and nose.

Check for gaps.

Buying the right size of mask ensures there are no spaces at the sides and under the chin. Gaps between the mask and your skin can let infected particles slip in or out.

Repeat steps 2 and 2 when taking off your mask

The reason you wear a Schwarze ffp2 maske is to shield you from harmful germs. Failing to take proper precautions when taking the mask off could render all the actions you have taken above useless.

Fold together the outside corners

This way, any infected particles on remaining infected droplets on the outer part of your mask are prevented from spreading all over your car, home, or anywhere you remove your mask.

There are also other considerations that you need to know when putting on a disposable mask. Make sure that the mask side containing the bendable wire is the one that goes over the nose and not your chin. Also, it should mold your nose’s shape to prevent the leaking of air out of the top end of the mask. Looking at the color of the two sides of the mask helps you to determine the side that faces out. Usually, the white side is the inside part of the mask, while the colored area should be facing outward. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends tucking and folding disposable masks to make them fit better.

Tips for Storing and Washing Your Mask

Since the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes covid-19 can remain on your mask after it comes into contact with it, it is important to properly store your mask. Unfortunately, this is an area that many people don’t give a thought to, yet it is crucial to ensure that the people you live with are safe.

If you will be carrying around your masks, you need to have a place to store them so that other members of the family, especially kids, cannot touch the exterior part that may have been exposed to the virus.

In short, if you want to take off your mask quickly, fold together the outer corners. Remember to always store your mask in a plastic or paper bag. Do not leave it in your pocket, purse, or on top of the table.

If you have to remove your Schwarze ffp2 maske at home after a long day, another safe practice is placing it straight in the washing machine. Clean cloth masks on a regular basis. It is okay to wash it together with your other laundry. Also, you don’t need special detergent. Your regular laundry detergent, coupled with warm water, should be able to do the trick.

For drying your face mask, have it placed on the dryer at the highest setting of heat. You can also air–dry it by laying it flat.

Having a couple of face masks on the ready is also a good idea. This means that you will still have something to wear as you clean the dirty ones.

Conclusion

A lot of information has been put out already on the importance of wearing a face mask. It is also fair to say that the public has done great to take the cue and is doing exactly this. However, there are concerns that many people aren’t wearing the masks correctly, which is a dangerous thing if you consider the way that the virus gets transmitted. It is recommended to follow the CDC guidelines on wearing masks. Otherwise, even the highest quality ffp2 masken Schwarz will mean nothing.