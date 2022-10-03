How To Wear Jewelry The Right Way: The Proper Etiquette

With the vast array of jewelry styles and choices available, it can be hard to know how to wear jewelry the right way. It’s important to keep in mind the proper etiquette when wearing jewelry, so as not to offend or embarrass yourself or others. Here are some tips on how to wear jewelry the right way.

1. Wearing Rings

To start, let’s discuss rings. Taking your rings off when shaking hands with someone is considered proper etiquette. This is because rings can leave marks or scratches on the person you are shaking hands with. Rings should also be removed when washing your hands, as soap can build up under the ring and cause irritation.

When wearing multiple rings, it is best to keep them on the same hand, and to wear them on the middle finger, index finger, or ring finger – not all three. Also, be sure not to wear your rings while cooking, as they can fall into the food or get dirty.

2. Wearing Necklaces

There are a few different things to keep in mind when wearing necklaces. First, be careful not to wear a necklace that is too short. This can cause the necklace to become entangled with your clothing and break the chain. Also, avoid wearing multiple necklaces at the same time. This can create a tangled mess and is generally considered in poor taste.

Next, be aware of how you store your necklaces when not wearing them. It is best to keep them in a jewelry box or pouch so they don’t get tangled or damaged. Furthermore, when putting on a necklace, be careful not to yank it over your head. This can cause the chain to break. Instead, gently unclasp the necklace and put it over your head. Also, add promise rings or mothers rings for appealing look.

3. Wearing Bracelets

When wearing bracelets, you should keep a few things in mind. First, avoid wearing multiple bracelets at the same time. This can create a tangled mess and is generally considered in poor taste. Also, be aware of how you store your bracelets when not wearing them. For example, can pair an evil eye necklace with an evil eye bracelet.

It is best to keep them in a jewelry box or pouch so they don’t get tangled or damaged. Next, when putting on a bracelet, be careful not to yank it over your hand. It is best to unclasp the bracelet and put it on your wrist gently. Finally, avoid wearing bracelets that are too tight. This can cause discomfort and could restrict circulation.

4. Wearing Earrings

With earrings, it is generally considered proper etiquette to take them off when going to bed. This is because they can get caught on pillowcases and cause discomfort or even damage the earlobes. When taking off earrings, it is best to unscrew them gently or unclasp them. Also, be aware of how you store your earrings when not wearing them. It is best to keep them in a jewelry box or pouch so they don’t get lost or damaged. Furthermore, avoid wearing multiple earrings in each ear. This is generally considered to be in poor taste.

5. Wearing Watches

Avoid wearing a watch that is too big or bulky. This can be uncomfortable and could get caught on clothing or other objects. Also, when taking off your watch, it is best to unclasp it rather than yanking it off your wrist. This can damage the watch or cause it to break. Furthermore, be sure to store your watch in a safe place when not wearing it. A jewelry box or pouch is ideal. Finally, avoid wearing multiple watches at the same time. This is generally considered to be in poor taste.

FAQs

1. Is It Okay to Wear Jewelry in the Swimming Pool?

No, it is not okay to wear jewelry in the swimming pool. This is because chlorine can damage or discolor jewelry. Also, there is a risk of losing jewelry in the pool if it comes off while swimming.

2. Can I Wear Fake Jewelry?

Yes, it is perfectly fine to wear fake jewelry. In fact, many people prefer to wear fake jewelry because it is more affordable and does not need to be cared for in the same way as real jewelry. Also, some people believe that fake jewelry can look just as good as real jewelry.

3. What Should I Do if I Lose My Jewelry?

If you lose your jewelry, the first thing you should do is retrace your steps to see if you can find it. If you are still unable to locate the jewelry, then you should contact the police and file a report. You should also contact your insurance company to see if they will cover the cost of the lost jewelry.