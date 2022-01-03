How to Vape Properly- 6 Dos and Don’ts for Beginners 

If you’ve recently bought into the vaping craze, you’re not alone. The vaping industry has registered massive growth in the recent past.

Initially, most people were drawn to vaping since this practice is considered a better alternative to traditional nicotine delivery methods. However, vaping is now viewed primarily as a lifestyle. That explains the growing list of celebrity vapers, including Hollywood A-Listers like Leonardo DiCaprio.

But as a new vaper, it’s natural to find yourself wondering if there are proper vaping techniques to embrace for an optimum vaping experience. Well, it turns out there are. In this post, we look at the top 6 vaping dos and don’ts for beginners.

6 Vaping Dos for Beginners

Do Invest In Quality Vaporizers

Vaporizers (also known as vaping devices) come in all shapes, sizes, and designs. It’s essential to determine what you’re looking for in a vaporizer before hitting the stores.

The quality of an electronic device primarily depends on the materials used to make the device’s various components. Ideally, the material chosen should enhance the gadget’s durability, efficiency, and ease of maintenance. The following are the basic components of a vaporizer, along with the recommended materials for each;

Vape tank – Grade 1 titanium

Vape coils – Kanthal or Nichrome

Mouthpieces/Drip tips – Glass or ceramic

Do Purchase Your Vape Devices From Reputable Vendors

Choosing high-quality vaporizers isn’t enough. It’s also recommended to purchase your vape devices from reputable suppliers. For instance, you can check the Sneaky Pete Store for amazing offers on DynaVap vaporizers and accessories.

Fortunately, it’s fairly easy to establish the reputation of a vape supplier. First, find out how long the brand has been in operation. And while you’re at it, insist on vendors who enjoy a duration spanning over five years.

It’s also essential to check for public reviews. These reviews will clue you in on the quality of devices the company offers, as well as the overall level of customer experience to expect.

Do Clean Your Vaporizer Regularly

Regular cleaning and maintenance can go a long way in enhancing the efficiency and durability of a vaporizer. There’s no standard rule on how regularly you should clean your device. The frequency mainly depends on how often you use the device.

Do Change Attachments When Necessary

Various vape attachments need replacing on a long enough timeline. For instance, you’ll want to replace your coils if you start to experience a burnt hit. Vape tanks are typically replaced if they begin to leak. Similarly, cracked mouthpieces will need to be changed to enjoy an optimal vaping experience.

Do Insist On Lab-tested Products

This tip mainly applies to vape juices (also known as vape oils, e-liquids, or e-juices). Vape juices are specific liquids formulated for use with a vaporizer. They generally contain base liquids, including vegetable glycerin (VG), propylene glycol (PG), flavorings, and nicotine.

It’s essential to check the composition of these compounds before purchasing any e-juice product. That’s because each e-liquid ingredient impacts your vaping experience in a particular way.

The best way to analyze the composition of vape oils is by insisting on products that come with lab-testing reports from third-party laboratories. These reports certify that the ingredients in the product are safe for consumption. They also prove that the concentrations of the various e-juice components are as they appear on the product label.

Do Vape in Moderation

Every good thing in life makes sense if done in moderation. This principal rule applies to vaping too. Whatever you do, avoid chain vaping. In the same breath, do not rush your vaping sessions. Instead, take your time and savor every puff.

6 Vaping Don’ts for Beginners

Don’t Charge Your Vape Battery Overnight

Most vape-related accidents result from overcharging the batteries. So, it’s recommended to avoid charging your vaporizer overnight. Overcharging the battery might cause it to explode and damage the device, in addition to igniting unnecessary fires.

Don’t Store the Batteries In Contact With Metallic Surfaces.

Metallic surfaces can harness the electrical energy in your vape batteries, inadvertently draining the remaining charge in the battery.

Don’t Leave the Device On.

It’s essential to turn your vaporizer on only when you’re ready to vape, then turn it off at the end of your vaping sessions. Never leave the device running, as that will only strain the battery.

Don’t Leave Your E-juice In the Sun.

Excess sunlight is known to degrade the quality of vape juices. The same is true for very high temperatures and humidity. So, be sure to store your e-liquids in a cool, dry place, preferably in dark bottles.

Don’t Vape Around Children and Pets.

You can never fully vouch for the safety of vape juice ingredients. That’s why we highlighted the importance of vaping in moderation. In the same manner, avoid vaping around kids or your four-legged friends.

Don’t Vape Without Permission.

Even if there are no children and pets around, common courtesy demands that you ask permission from everyone around before using your vaping device. That’s especially if hanging around non-vapers.

Summary

There are numerous vaping dos and don’ts to have a unique vaping experience. Remember to only use such devices if vaping is legal in your jurisdiction.