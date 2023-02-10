How To Start Being Private Online With Fake Verification Number

Only a few internet users are completely private when browsing the internet. This is not just like that though. Preserving online privacy takes using multiple special tools which also include a fake phone number for verification. This feature allows people to avoid using their mobile numbers for registration online and thus protects them from possible leakages and hacks. Want to take advantage of this popular tool too? Below will be a full explanation of how to do it.

What is a fake number?

Fake phone numbers are presented on many specialized online services. They are easy to find and even to see randomly when browsing the internet. However, there are still a lot of users who have absolutely no idea about what this feature is and how it works even though it is not complicated at all. Everyone can take advantage of this tool.

On the technical side, fake numbers are just regular phone numbers that are way more secure in terms of privacy work and over the internet. You don’t need to purchase a SIM card to use one. You don’t even need to have a mobile phone for this completing task. Fake phone numbers are available for operation on certain websites and apps that require only accessing them with an internet connection. You can use these numbers from anywhere around the globe.

How does it affect privacy?

Fake numbers are very popular among those who care about their privacy on the web. This is so due to multiple reasons. First of all, there is no need to provide personal information to use them. You don’t have to do this at any stage of the whole process. Thus, they are not associated with users in any form.

Secondly, fake phone numbers cannot be tracked. There is no possibility of this happening regardless of the software used. On top of that, such numbers are designed and work solely for verification purposes. They are available only for receiving verification codes from appropriate online services. So fraudsters cannot operate them to disturb their users with spam text messages and calls.

Supported websites and apps

Some people refuse to use fake numbers because they think that such numbers are not suitable for use with an appropriate online service. But there is nothing to worry about in this regard. Fake phone numbers work for registration on any website and app and thus can be used to become more private online in any case. You can utilize them when using:

Instant messaging services;

Social networks;

Dating apps;

Online shops;

Food delivery, taxi, and other platforms.

Those are just the most popular types of online services. It is also possible to use fake numbers with general or thematic forums, gaming stores, and other websites and apps. This is a multipurpose feature that works on all platforms that implemented the mobile phone number process into their systems.

Provider for getting fake phone numbers

You can get one, two, or more fake numbers within minutes. It is easy to do with SMS-Man. This company has been providing such a feature for multiple years in a row and now offers simple and at the same time effective solutions in this industry for everyone. You just need to pass a simple registration in order to get access to them. Here is a detailed instruction on using this platform:

Proceed to the sms-man.com website. Open the registration form and sign up for an account using your email address or social network profile. Find a convenient payment method on the appropriate tab, choose it, and top up the balance with some credits for future purchases. Select the country of issue for the fake phone number on the main page. Search for the required online service in a section below the list of countries. Click on “Buy SMS”. Get a fake number with appropriate parameters.

Now there is only one thing left to do. You need to copy obtained fake phone number, use it as a regular mobile phone number to receive a verification code, and then register a new and private account with the received one-time password. Simple as it is.