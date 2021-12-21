How to Make Money While Traveling? 6 Creative Ways

What does travel mean to you? You will probably say that this is rest and a way to escape from daily worries. You are partly right.

It’s really cool when you, for example, pick up a 7 passenger car rental and go on a family road trip. A rental car allows you to travel at your own pace and explore many interesting places. Moreover, you can rent a car almost anywhere in the world.

However, not so long ago, travelers learned to get another benefit from their travels. It’s about making money. Such tourists not only visit interesting places on the planet but also earn money. At the same time, some have abandoned their usual job altogether and made travel their profession.

How to make money on traveling? Well, there’re a lot of options, and the choice of a specific way depends on your capabilities and desires.

Selling travel articles

A traveler can get paid for writing articles. These can be thematic works that can later be posted on some websites or even literary works. In fact, it doesn’t matter in which destination in the world a writer or publicist works, the main thing is that he has an Internet connection, a laptop, and inspiration, of course.

You can also search for a copywriter job to work on a travel website. While traveling the world, you will always have enough material for articles. This type of activity doesn’t require a lot of time and special working conditions, and also goes well with any travel.

Selling unique goods from abroad

Many people want to buy something unique that is not for sale in their home country or city. Naturally, you can benefit from it. Today there are many websites where you can sell, for example, souvenirs that you brought back from a trip.

On such platforms, there are both pre-orders and the ability to offer an existing product. Also, you can indicate the route of your upcoming trip, and anyone can make an order for the delivery of an item according to this route. This is another great way to make money on your journey.

Travel blogging

Making money on a personal blog is the reality of today’s life. People describe their thoughts, share experiences, and offer valuable tips. The choice of topics depends on the interests of not only the writer but also the reading audience. Plus, this business has certain trends and rules. For example, today people love to read about personal experiences, but tomorrow a completely different topic may be relevant. Most often, bloggers try to change the topic from time to time in order to cover the interests of a larger number of readers.

Unfortunately, generating income from blogging will take some time. According to statistics, it’s impossible to get the first money earlier than in 3-5 months. And only after a lot of people visit the blog, it will bring in money.

Therefore, you need first to work on content, for example, start writing interesting articles. When traffic to the resource grows, monetize your blog through contextual advertising, banner advertising, or advertising articles.

Your articles should be really interesting, engaging, and useful to your readers. Don’t forget to optimize them for search queries. That is, each article must match a specific key query.

Creating a Youtube channel

How to make money on trips? Another option is maintaining a thematic YouTube channel. It’s important to understand that this segment is very difficult to promote, so you need to have high-quality and unique material. Naturally, use high-quality equipment (camera, tripod, lenses) and good-looking locations for this. Plus, you need to be good at storytelling. After all, no one will look at a poor video with a simple description of some area.

Before creating videos for publication on YouTube, determine the topic that will be interesting to you and your channel visitors. Also, you can watch how and what the owners of successful travel YouTube channels shoot, and use it to your advantage.

Selling travel photos

If you like photography and have artistic taste, why not make money from your hobby? You can sell photos on special photo stocks such as Depositphotos, Shutterstock, Creative Market, 500px, SmugMug, etc. Almost everyone can enter this type of business – it’s enough to have a good modern camera and take beautiful photos, of course.

In order to make money from selling your photos, you should place great emphasis on technical image quality and creativity. Here are some more tips if you want to make money from travel photography:

follow creative trends;

be inspired by the most popular works;

take not one photo, but a series of similar photos;

pay attention to pre-editing before uploading.

Each photo must have a title, which is an accurate description of what is happening in the photo. Keywords are also required. For a higher income, you need to register on several photo stocks at once.

Monetizing an Instagram account

The Instagram platform is literally full of a wide variety of photos that are posted from all over the world. Regular photographs of landmarks or people are not particularly interesting to users. So, you need first to find an individual style and attract the viewer with something to make your Instagram account popular and make money on it.