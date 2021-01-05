How To Make A Cover Letter For A Resume

Companies nowadays look beyond the resume itself when hiring. In most cases, your future employer will ask you to submit a cover letter with your application.

So what exactly is a cover letter? Consider that your first impression as a recruiter will pay more attention to your cover letter than your full resume. Therefore, you want to make sure to get on your future boss’s right side with this document.

Fortunately, you can generate a cover letter using many tools, such as a free resume builder. Keep reading and find out how you can make a persuasive cover letter for a resume.

Research Your Prospect Employer

To craft a cover letter that will catch your recruiter’s eyes, you must begin with researching your future employer.

Each company has a unique culture. Therefore, recruiters will look for different factors in your cover letter. For example, if the job requires any specific qualifications, make sure you bring them up at the very beginning.

Follow Cover Letter Best Practices

If you don’t know how to start, check out examples of cover letters online. You can also find cover letter templates easily on the Internet. These templates are usually editable documents that you can customize to suit your needs.

In general, follow these rules if you want to make a good cover letter for your resume.

Be Short And Stay On-Point

Try to stay below four paragraphs in your cover letter. If your resume is one-page long, you don’t want your cover letter to come off as a wall of text.

Be direct and professional. Respect your employer’s time and help them decide to hire you.

Check Your Grammar

Nobody wants a cover letter with faulty grammar and spelling. Always proofread your cover letter before sending it. Use a free grammar checker online if you don’t feel confident about your proofreading skills.

Give Recruiters A Way To Reach You

A standard cover letter always concludes by telling a recruiter how to get in touch with you. Similarly, make sure you include your contact information in the header section.

Generating Cover Letters With A Free Resume Builder

Did you know that the free resume builder by CV2You.com comes with a cover letter generator? The generator allows you to choose from professional templates then add creative touches afterward.

The benefits of using an auto-generated cover letter include:

The templates are HR-approved and are compatible with online application systems.

You can create a general cover letter, download it, then customize each one for individual positions.

You will also have an archive of every cover letter and resume you ever created, which allows you to go back and make updates anytime.

Some Final Words

To sum it up, it’s no rocket science to write a good cover letter for a resume. Simply follow these steps:

Research the company

Follow best practices

Use a free resume builder with professional cover letter templates

Just like that, you are all set to go! Good luck with your job hunting and we wish you all the best.