How to Invest in Stocks: Detailed Guide for Beginners

Although investing in stocks and equity funds can be difficult and even intimidating for many, in its essence, it is pretty straightforward. Simply put, investing in stocks means buying small stakes in a public company, so you will be involved in that company in some proportion based on the number of shares you own. By buying these stocks, you are giving the company more money, and you hope to use them to grow and expand so you can make more profits over time. If this happens, the value of the company’s stock will rise, so other investors (or perhaps the owners of the company themselves) may want to get your stock share for a price higher than the price you bought it, so you will be able to make money when selling these stocks (or a part of them).

In this article, we will provide you with all the basic info you need to know to start investing in stocks easily and safely.

How to get initial capital to invest in the stock exchange!

Start With Simulator Apps!

The best way to start investing in the stock market for novice investors is to use one of our free smartphone simulator apps. All global and local stock exchanges currently offer two versions of the trading apps. The first version is the apps that you can use to trade with real money, while the second is the apps you can use to trade for free. Fortunately, both apps are not different in look or use, so it would be an excellent way to learn and then use to invest real money.

At first, you will have to register an account and verify it by your ID or Passport. Then, you will get a large counterfeit balance ranging from one hundred thousand to one million dollars. The main page of the simulator app will show you the up-to-date stocks prices, from which you can buy and sell shares and try out all strategies you have.

Decide How You Want to Invest in Stocks

How you want to invest your money varies according to many factors. For example, some investors invest to gain quick profits, which is a common process called “speculation”, which is risky but can offer big gains in very short terms. Currently, most of the stock exchanges have laws in place to reduce speculation. Another type of stock investor set a long-term plan that aims to obtain sufficient funds to cover their expenses after the retirement period.

To make things easier for you, we have collected the most prominent types of stock exchange investors; you may look at them to define your requirements.

Investing alone – Although some novice investors may choose stocks and mutual funds independently, this method is risky. It does not offer real advantages, especially if the investor does not have a strong study and solid prior stock market experience.

Choosing an expert to run the process on your behalf – There are plenty of companies and individual financial advisors who can invest in stocks on your behalf and get a small percentage of your profits.

Start investing for someone else – If your studies are related to the stock exchange, and you have strong knowledge in this field, you can start investing for someone else. Besides that you will gain a lot of experience in this field, the risk will be limited as you are investing money of someone else!

Investing in the Stock Market Is Not Limited to Stocks Only!

The stock exchange contains not only stocks but also mutual funds, ETFs. One mutual fund or ETF has many diversified stocks in one deal. Thus, when you invest in this fund, you will get the shares of all these companies together. The most significant advantage of this investment is the investor incurring less risk because it is unlikely for all the shares to collapse at once! However, mutual funds will not rise strongly as stocks. On the other hand, stocks belong to a specific company where you can buy starting from one share only, but to get the profits you desire, you have to buy a large group of shares, which requires a big budget.

If you are still a beginner, then investing in mutual funds will be the right choice for you, as they include diversified stocks and lower risks.

Set a Budget

“Don’t put all your eggs in one basket” It is vital to apply this say, especially when thinking about the stock market! The volatile nature of stocks and mutual funds may give you an excellent opportunity to make profits. However, sometimes these shares may depreciate quickly, and therefore you may lose part of your savings when you need to liquidate a part of these funds. So, it is essential to invest only the money that you won’t need in the short term. Also, you should not allocate your entire investment plan to stocks; better is to distribute your savings between banks’ CDs, establish a side hustle, and invest in the stock market.

After you have developed your investment plan in the stock market, you should also diversify it between stocks and mutual funds. If your budget is low, it is important not to give up on the principle of diversification and invest in mutual funds, whose value starts from as low as $100.

If you already have a big budget, you can allocate the bulk of it to investing in stocks to get bigger profits, especially if you don’t need this money over a short period of time. For example, if you are 30 years old, you can direct 60% – 80% of your investment into stocks and keep the rest in mutual funds.

Long-term Investments

Why do investors turn to the stock exchange?! The quick answer is because it is the best way to invest long term! Over the past century, the average profits of global stock exchanges were 10% annually, which is a large percentage that not only absorbs the inflation waves but offers investors real gains, not just compensation for inflation like the banks’ interest.