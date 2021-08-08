How to Improve Business Efficiency Using Transcription Software

By Marta Kuka

Every business requires a lot of day-to-day tasks. Some rely on digital platforms to centralize functions, while others take a more conventional approach. Whatever the case, the impact of the internet and virtual media on the business landscape is undeniable.

But beyond catering to potential audiences, internal management tasks also require software implementation. Some forms of media poke fun at the idea of artificial intelligence replacing human workers. Still, the reality is that AI is more like tools and equipment that we can use to help us accomplish tasks more efficiently.

If you own an online business that uses some platforms to accomplish tasks, you can also complement them with transcription software.

Advantages of AI transcription software for the working process

Efficient Note-taking During Meetings

Considering how people work remotely nowadays, video conferencing has become the norm for a small business. You may communicate with your employees and associates through video calls. However, it can be time-consuming to rewatch each recording for a retrospective. And if you decide to take handwritten notes, you might lose focus during the meeting.

That is where transcription software comes in. You can use it for notetaking purposes, especially when you have an audio recording of the meeting available. In addition, speech to text tools can help you keep track of the topics you talked about during the conference, which are usually geared at business development. You can refocus your efforts into talking about aspects of the business, like sales, product development, and branding. As a result, less time is put into manually taking down all the points stated during discussions.

Sales Growth and Acceleration

Using videos and audio for promoting products is a tactic that can benefit your company. You allow users to take in more previews of the items before they make a purchase. It will enable them to see the quality of your items, enticing them to check out their cart. It also makes for a more interactive experience as they browse through products.

When you use a transcription software, product descriptions can be more transparent. They allow you to illustrate the features and functions of your service. Moreover, it helps take marketing to a new level by engaging with the customers through various approaches. Since they can both see, hear and read about the item, they will decide more clearly if they want to provide a service you offer.

If your website puts out content about various topics, a transcription service can help you attract more visitors. For example, an audio podcast or a web video series can have a transcribed text version that users can follow through as they watch or listen. This functionality allows the audience to take in the content in a more streamlined and accurate way.

Also, if something is unclear to them, they can refer to the text for their reference. That way, information is delivered as accurately as possible. The transcripts from the multimedia files on your website may also be repurposed into articles that you can post down the line. That way, the content can be bumped up from time to time, and your customers and users are reminded of the information you want them to know.

In addition, transcription can also help you handle concerns with customer support properly. Your website visitors may use audio and video files to complement their experience on the site. Should they have any problems and have a video to show answers to frequently asked questions, you may put out the answers through a transcribed or text description.

Search Engine Optimization

Search engines are one of the most used ways of looking for websites on the internet. While some people may go the manual route and enter a site’s URL independently, it is more likely they will input a keyword on a search engine. From there, they may click on a link from the results.

If you want assured business growth in the online sector, you want to make sure that you use all the necessary measures to achieve a higher rank. For example, when you have a transcript of a video, then a search engine will consider it as a type of “content.” This type of description will help your site rank higher on the search results.

Since you want the web page to appear on topics involving your services, you likely made your videos or articles with keywords. These terms are popular phrases that people usually input on search engines.

Once you have a higher search ranking, then your profits will likely improve. While this is not a direct effect, it is usually because not many people explore search results beyond the first page.

Transcription also helps your website have a solid repertory of links. These include both internal and external pages. Since some partner sites will likely agree with you for some promotions, this tactic can help you attract more visitors. The way this works is that transcribed media can have descriptions about an item from an affiliate. Then, for ease of access, you can insert a link in the text.

Conclusion

As a small business owner, you must be receptive to emerging tools that can help you grow your venture. That way, you reach more potential customers and can get ideas on how to innovate your services. After all, businesses that do not adapt or choose to remain with outdated practices do not last long in the market. Therefore, you want to stay on top of the game, outsmarting competitors by utilizing all your tools.

Transcription might not be the first thing on your mind when you think of marketing, but this is why you can benefit from incorporating it into your practices. Since it is still an emerging technology, you can offer something new to your audiences and customers. Providing an interactive experience is one way to attract potential customers, especially in a world where things should be fast-paced.

About the Author

Marta Kuka is a Marketing Manager. She always does her best to try new ways to make the product she is working on more attractive, valuable, and well-known to users worldwide. She is passionate about marketing, business development, and writing. She has a Master’s degree in Advertising, Media Communication, and Journalism.