How to Get the Most Out of Cannabis?

Cannabis use is pretty widespread worldwide, but how do you ensure you get the most out of it? Its powerful psychoactive effects can vary due to a lot of factors. Cannabis can be consumed in numerous ways, with each having its various effects on the body.

Smoking cannabis, for the longest time, has been the usual practice, but now, there are more ways to consume it like edibles, topicals, tinctures, vaping — the list is endless. So, how exactly can you get the most out of your cannabis?

Regardless of the method you use to consume cannabis, here are some ways you can employ to get the most out of it.

1. Pick Your Strain Wisely

If you have an excellent legal source of your cannabis, like a weed dispensary or a cannabis club, chances are, they have a variety of strains for users. You may live in an area where your choices are limited when it comes to strains, but you can get it online if you know its names.

Learn about the various strains available and the unique effects each one possesses. Each strain has its chemical profile of cannabinoids and terpenes, and these are what influence the type of “high” you get and your whole general experience.

Picking your strains will set you up for a wonderful experience because you already know what to expect. Experiment until you find that one strain that works well for you.

2. Store Your Cannabis Well

Like cannabis seeds, the flowers and leaves and cannabis extract you use need to be stored appropriately. Storing your cannabis requires innovation. You can’t use a plastic container, nor the bag you got your cannabis in. You may spoil its potency.

Plastic can conduct an electric charge that can fry the trichomes of THC on your cannabis. You can store your cannabis in a steel or a glass jar to avoid this. If you can find jars that have humidity controls built-in, the better, or ones with humidity packs that are removable.

If you don’t have access to these, try a simple homemade curing method — use lemon, orange, or lime peels. They will prevent your stash from becoming crumbly, dry, and less potent. You can also store your cannabis in a cool, dark place to preserve its quality.

3. Cardio May Help

Most people enjoy using cannabis when exercising. A study done at the University of Sydney revealed that a workout might substantially increase blood THC levels.

So, if you want to enhance your “high,” try some exercises immediately after using cannabis.

4. Eat the Right Food

It may seem absurd that your best cannabis experience is based on the meals you eat but check this out. Several accompaniments to your cannabis can help you get the most out of it. For instance, a cup of either green or black contains catechin.

This is an antioxidant that will bind to your brain’s CB1 receptors — the same one cannabis compounds bind to. It can help the effects of cannabinoids have a much efficient response to your body.

Dark chocolate also has a similar effect, mainly if it contains more than 72% of cacao. It will not only act as an antioxidant but also slow the breaking down of anandamide, a brain chemical named after Sanskrit’s word for “bliss.” This will sustain the length of your high.

Foods that contain omega-3 fatty acids will also help your cannabinoids, and endocannabinoid receptors respond to cannabis effectively. Also, if you can get your hands on foods with terpenes, like myrcene and pinene, enhances your high, you’ll get the most out of your weed.

5. Use Your Cannabis in Intervals

Microdosing is pretty popular as a way to increase the effects of cannabis gradually. Taking more minor hits over time will help you lower your tolerance, and you will need less to get high.

However, one thing to note is, if you’re using cannabis every day, your tolerance will go up. This results in you having to get more cannabis in your system for you to feel the effect, and this can be a strain on your finances.

If you want your high to be much stronger, pick a day or two within the week you don’t engage in cannabis use. That way, you reset your tolerance.

6. Only Buy Premium Cannabis

Premium cannabis is expensive. It roots from the seeds used in the cultivation process, harvesting, up until how it’s packaged. It may be challenging to pay for it, but you won’t go back once you try it.

Paying a premium for high-quality cannabis is worth it because the experience you get from it is pristine.

Premium strains have a higher level of THC than the normal buds. This means that a small amount of this cannabis is enough to give you a strong high, and you will not need to consume a lot of cannabis. Moreover, this is the most effective way to get the most out of your cannabis.

Conclusion

You’re the one who knows your body best and how it responds to cannabis. With some of these pointers in your arsenal, you’ll be able to even further that response and get the most out of it. Experiment with one or two of them and see how it goes.