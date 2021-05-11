How to Digitize Your DVD Collection?

At present, most people do not prefer to buy new DVDs. While you are seeing your television shows and movies digitally, still you probably have a massive collection of old movies, videos, and television series on DVDs that are being stored in boxes, on shelves, or somewhere else in a home.

However, it is good to change your old DVDs into digital content to watch on your smartphone, you can save on your hard drive and also watch on your TV. Indeed, physical DVD discs are not as convenient as digital files. In fact, the DVD discs can take a lot of space and can simply be broken.

In order to digitize your DVD collection, you will require a DVD ripping program. There are several choices available now, so you can make use of this, or for more info, visit this review page.

The 3 Different Ways to Digitize Your DVD Collection

In order to back up the DVDs, you can choose to rip, copy or burn the DVDs. The copying and burning mainly for duplicating the DVDs and not turn them into digital format. You can rip DVDs either using the DVD ripping tools or hire other people to do it for you. More details below:

Paid DVD Ripper

There are several paid DVD rippers available and some for PC, while others for Mac OS X. Each DVD ripping tool provides similar features, but still, there is a minor difference between them.

One of the best paid DVD rippers is Wonderfox DVD ripper pro. It is excellent software to translate the DVD to digital format, which you can believe if you are much interested in including your DVDs to your laptop/ PC and other portable media or devices. It is also very professional and powerful ripping software that highly supports converting the most famous DVDs to WMV, MP4, MPG, MOV, AVI, etc.

The other DVD software for Windows that we recommend is WinX DVD Ripper Platinum. For Mac users, you can use the MacX DVD Ripper Pro as the software is reliable. Let’s see the pros and cons of the paid DVD rippers.

Pros:

Leading technology that supports many input and output file formats

Fast ripping tool while still can maintain the quality output

Allow the free trial download and 30-day guarantee money back (if you purchase)

Support commercial or encrypted DVDs

Basic video editing and live preview feature available

Good customer supports (crucial when you want to get help)

Cons:

You have to pay for it.

For some rippers, the program interface is only available in English and no other languages are supported

Some DVD rippers don’t have Mac compatible version.

Free DVD Ripper

With the free DVD ripper, you can easily back up your collection of movies and also save it digitally for convenience as well as simple streaming around your house. The free DVD ripper is also an amazing substitute for the gathering of DVD ripper products that currently available on the market.

One of the best free DVD rippers is the WinX DVD ripper free edition. This ripper tool allows you to load ISO files, physical discs, or a folder of DVD files. You can also rip the DVDs into a number of video file formats such as AVI, M4V, MOV, WMV, or MP4.

However, the free tools always have some limitations and the following are the pros and cons of the free DVD rippers.

Pros:

Very useful free ripping functions.

Ability to rip all homemade DVDs with good quality output.

Some free software like Handbrake and VLC player even allows you to do some movie editing.

Mostly open-source and available on Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Cons:

The strange registration process to simply obtain a free version (some rippers)

Unable to rip copy-protected DVDs.

The output file formats may be limited.

May contain ads or pop-up during installation.

Vudu DVD Conversion Service

Vudu is an excellent on-demand conversion and streaming service that provides a simple way to obtain your complete Blu-rays and DVDs into a cloud. It actually does work, but not for complete discs, and also it comes wonders too.

Vudu sounds ideal and it takes complete Blu-rays and DVDs you own from the comfort of your own home and you can easily make digital copies for a cheap rate. If you want to convert the disc to digital, you can simply download this Vudu application from the app store.

You can even choose a disc to digital and then permit the app access. By using the Vudu DVD conversion service, you can also able to convert, scan, and watch immediately.

Pros:

Vudu is available for several devices

Very easy and simple to use, visit vudu.com for more info

Lots of free movie collection

Cons:

It can be quite costlier

Not available outside the US

To be honest, the DVD conversion service is more expensive compare to using the ripping software. If you have a limited budget or want to save cost, you can use the DVD ripping tools. Free tools are good only for non-commercial discs while the paid DVD rippers can rip all the DVDs out there.

C onclusion

Overall, it does not matter, what procedure you select, you will discover that you have several choices for whatever goals you have to make a good movie library. You will also able to gather, find and watch your most favourite movies at any time and anywhere without even any limitation of physical DVDs.

Therefore, digitize your DVD collection at home is very much simpler than converting the old movie negatives or tapes. This process usually needs very little equipment and also specialized skills, so it is no wonder that there are moderately few companies that provide this. If you have obtained private footage sitting on a disc, also it is worth having a digital copy completely.