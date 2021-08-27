How to Convert Site Visitors into Customers by Transforming Your Payment Process

If you own an online business, then you’re probably familiar with cart abandonment and the disappointment that comes with watching online visitors fill their baskets and then unexpectedly leave. While some visitors actively change their minds mid-purchase, or become distracted and make purchases later, other abandoned carts can remain a mystery.

That is until you take a closer look at your payment process.

When your payment process is straightforward, uncomplicated, and easy to understand, then you’ll effectively convert more site visitors into customers. Having a better understanding and better control over your payment pages will help your business to grow and create a better online experience for site visitors who are more likely to return and recommend you to friends and family. In this post, we’ll explore some interesting ways you can make the payment process easier for your online customers.

Use a Virtual Terminal

When you set up your virtual terminal, you’re not just providing online payments, you’re using a secure terminal that keeps you and your customers safe. A virtual terminal means you can also offer subscription services or recurring billing, which effortlessly keeps all collected data safe and secure. You can even send invoices virtually via emails, which saves you time and money! This simple addition to your payment process will easily increase your online sales effortlessly.

Offer Multiple Payment Methods

If you’re only accepting PayPal, then that instantly creates a hurdle for prospective customers who don’t have a PayPal account, by offering multiple ways to pay you can reach a wider audience and make payments easy. While it’s not practical to offer every single payment option on your site, consider your target market to make an informed decision about which payment methods to offer.

Go Account Free

Have you ever spent hours on a website, filled your basket and been ready to make a purchase, only to discover you have to go through an account creation stage before you can make the transaction? It’s incredibly frustrating and if you’re in a hurry, completely impractical. By offering site visitors the option to create an account as they go through the payment process, rather than making it mandatory, you’ll secure more transactions and are more likely to have customers return to your site. Checking out as a guest doesn’t mean you’ll lose those customers forever!

Make It Straightforward and Slick

When payment pages are slow to load, difficult to understand, and confusing, it raises multiple red flags for your site visitors. Not only is it frustrating, but it can also make your site look fraudulent or lead visitors to question the integrity of your site. This is a huge problem that needs to be rectified as soon as possible, so ensure your payment pages are consistent with your branding, load quickly and guide your customers through each stage.

Final Thoughts…

Helping your site visitors get over that final hurdle is easier when your payment process reflects the hard work you’ve put into every stage of your business. Follow the steps above to seal the deal and increase your sales!