Cyber threats in today’s world are harming more people than ever. Last year, cyberattacks caused the most financial damage in history, and the cost looks to be also increasing this year.

You want a threat intelligence company that can account for a wide range of dangerous data sources, which means they collect data from many different places. You’ll also want a company that gives you advanced analytics, so you know which threats are most common, where they’re coming from, and whether your protection is improving.

Let’s discover your threat intelligence provider’s range, how they should process data, what analytics you need, and what automatic services are so you don’t have to overthink your protection.

How to Choose a Threat Intelligence Company

Organizations face a vast assault surface. Customers suffer when fraudsters employ social engineering to coerce people into interacting with the wrong information. More and more cybercriminals are pretending to be well-known cryptocurrency wallet providers.

Threat actors of today employ cutting-edge methods that need months of preparation and data collecting about their victims before they can be attacked. Before they eventually launch a deadly attack, attackers discover different ways to get by perimeter and software barriers without being noticed for months.

Providers of threat intelligence are not just another type of cybersecurity technology. Additionally, big businesses stand to lose more than just money. Threat intelligence is a crucial component of a successful reputation management plan in addition to data security.

Threat intelligence companies give businesses helpful information that brings value to cybersecurity teams looking to avoid problems now and in the future rather than merely handling occurrences and making changes for vulnerabilities.

Take into account the quantity and range of dangerous data sources.

Threat intelligence should include a range of indications, including files, web domains, and IP addresses, all packaged as APIs or feeds provided by a security threat intelligence platform.

A reliable threat intelligence supplier will gather threat data from many different places, including honeypots, loT, active endpoints, mobile devices, and dispersed cloud resources. To ensure the threat intelligence supplier has a full coverage of threat indicators to incorporate into your cybersecurity ecosystem, it’s crucial to use a wide range of data sources.

Look for skills for managing and processing data.

A threat intelligence supplier should gather valuable data and give immediate benefit by contextualizing and codifying it so it can be applied immediately.

Threat intelligence attempts to make sense of many interconnected data points instead of threat information, which provides no context or insight. Choose a threat intelligence source that uses processing techniques, including standardization, normalization, labeling, deduplication, and categorization.

Select improved analytics.

It is not sufficient to know how and where your network is endangered to take action. Using advanced threat analysis for specific attack types and possible attackers, threat intelligence must be strengthened. Analysis may assist significant businesses and organizations that gather a lot of financial or personal information in protecting assets, creating efficient defenses, and averting future targeted assaults.

Find out which suppliers distribute automatically.

Threat intelligence is useless if it isn’t put to use. Find threat intelligence companies who offer more than simply information because of this. To reduce the time vulnerabilities exist, today’s organizations require threat intelligence companies to update and share threat indicators automatically. Companies should locate service providers who provide integrations for automated corrective actions.

Final Thoughts

