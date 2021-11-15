How the IoT is Changing Health and Safety Across Europe

Health and safety experts are aware of the technologies that shape the way we do things today. But what about the technologies that are currently in development?

Each year, we discover more and more ways to use the IoT (Internet of things) in improving public health and safety. For instance, IoT can significantly help improve the affordability and accessibility of medical treatment, enhance personal safety, and optimise response efforts during public safety disasters. Integrating security in medical devices is critical to ensuring that they function as expected. While we are yet to see the widespread adoption of versatile IoT applications in the EU’s healthcare and public safety sectors, there is no denying that it is quickly picking up.

Here are some ways IoT is changing health and safety across Europe.

COVID Changing Legislation

We cannot deny that the Industrial Internet of Things has exploded in the past few years, especially in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, and this growth is not showing any signs of slowing. However, research suggests that Covid-related factors could prevent the addition of IoT devices, but only for the short term. Interestingly, several IoT companies, especially those in the life sciences sector, have embraced their role in fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The issues surrounding the health crisis during the pandemic have triggered innovation for the IoT industry in terms of creating new products in response to the pandemic and the usage of existing products. For instance, since the crisis started, several doctors in the EU have integrated technologies into their practice. They have turned to online consultations using different platforms and apps.

Indeed, the Covid-19 pandemic has triggered a boost in the digitalization of the EU’s healthcare system, which has benefitted a lot of patients. With how things are working now, it is expected that the IoT will experience long-term growth in the coming years.

How IoT is Changing Healthcare

Real-world applications of IoT may still be in the early stages but are already slowly coming into the sector of healthcare and public safety. The Internet of Things has long been showing promise to improve public health and safety, thanks to its ability to enhance the accuracy and efficacy of the current systems. Several advancements are quickly being made on IoT applications, such as wearable techs and GPS mapping technologies. However, new applications have recently arisen even faster than medical companies can integrate them into their systems.

One way in which IoT is changing healthcare is through remote medical care. Patients are now choosing more accessible treatment options for their conditions that can be given to them right from the comfort of their homes. Wearables and other IoT technologies have been able to help remote treatment, which helps improve patients’ accessibility to healthcare services.

Another way in which IoT innovations are being applied in the healthcare system is through smart systems and wearables. Hospitals across the EU are going “smart” and have integrated IoT into their daily operations through various applications that improve patient care. These include “smart beds”, which are capable of reading patient activities and determining their needs. Wearables have also been integrated, such as a bladder monitoring device that will remind patients when to use the bathroom.

The Industrial Internet of Things

The Industrial Internet of Things refers to the various devices that connect to the Internet and are embedded with sensors, electronics, and network connectivity, allowing them to send, collect, receive data, and connect with other devices. Its main purpose is to improve people’s daily lives and help them to stay safer and healthier. Examples of these are fitness monitoring devices, smart health technologies, wearable medical devices, and more.

More and more companies have been hiring specialist IoT engineers in designing robotics and innovative machinery all over the EU. Developing IoT products offer various opportunities for companies to expand globally through innovation and development of technologies that can easily attract investors.

As IoT has gone mainstream, the related technologies have also become cheaper and more accessible to people and various companies worldwide. Because the number of IoT devices has considerably increased over the past few years, the IoT market is expected to grow continuously, especially in the EU. What makes Europe a particularly interesting market for IoT is its growing market size, both in terms of consumer and industrial opportunities, which is seen in various industries.

Staff can Now Professionally Develop at Home

Thanks to IoT, it’s now possible for companies in the healthcare industry to train their employees without obliging them to come to work. As the global workforces shifted to a work-from-home setup when the pandemic started, many employers have turned to remote online training to keep up with health and safety compliance. More and more companies are now relying on AI and machine learning technologies to keep their staff remotely informed, engaged, and connected.

Research shows that companies that have strong learning culture often have a higher retention rate. IoT has become a driver of an agile learning environment and in lowering employee attrition rate. As a matter of fact, more than 50% of employees have said that one of the reasons why they have to switch employment is to acquire new knowledge and skills. By providing proper training, companies can help employees develop professionally and make them stay longer.

In addition, if employees are engaged, they are more likely to report a higher level of adaptability in terms of change. And in this day and age, it’s more important than ever that employees are able to embrace changes to help companies grow. Designing technologies that support agile learning and development is one way to create a team of highly engaged and productive employees, ultimately resulting in company growth.

There are many ways in which healthcare companies can integrate IoT to train employees and help them improve professionally. One of these is using remote training software that allows companies to create and deploy training content anytime and anywhere.