How Online Casinos Are Using New Tech to Grow Their Products

Rough estimates suggest that over a quarter of the worldwide population gamble – meaning that there are currently just shy of 2 billion active gamblers. Due to advancements in smartphone technology and internet connectivity in even the most remote of areas, one gambling sector that has enjoyed a notable boom has been that of the online casino industry. Online casino gambling can now be done on the move, and with no need to go into a brick-and-mortar casino, there has been an influx of online casino sites recently enter the market. In an attempt to diversify their product, some of these casino sites are looking at technological advancements in an attempt to grow their brand and stand out from the crowd. But what are these technological developments? How are they being incorporated into online casinos? And is this current trend of online casinos using new tech in their products likely to continue for at least the foreseeable future?

Live Broadcasts

Broadcasts and video streaming have become a huge part of online users’ activities on social media sites, and this trend is slowly becoming more prominent in online casinos. Those who play live casino games for real money at Paddy Power have an array of options for such live streamed games, including Paddy Power live roulette. In Paddy Power live roulette, players gamble on a real-life roulette table hosted by a live-streamed roulette croupier. This live broadcast casino-style helps to provide players with the feeling of being in a brick-and-mortar casino from wherever they may be located in the world. These live broadcast games at Paddy Power even allow players to interact with their fellow gamblers and the dealer/croupier, making for an overall more social experience.

Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality

Producing games that are compatible with virtual reality (VR) has long been sought after by casino game developers. VR technology is slowly becoming more frequently used in a range of sectors, including engineering, medicine and business – to name but a few – and this increased usage has caught the eye of online casinos. Despite the cost of VR headsets and controllers remaining on the steep side, this is expected to drop as the technology becomes more mainstream. It is thought that through VR technology, casinos can produce an interactive casino experience that players can enjoy from the comfort of their homes. One sector of casino gaming that is beginning to see VR use more frequently is that of online poker, and it is expected that its usage in other casino games will become more prevalent should this VR poker prove popular amongst gamblers.

VR’s lesser-known cousin – augmented reality (AR) – is another tech trend that is being increasingly talked about in online casino circles. AR jumped into the public consciousness after the launch of the Pokémon Go mobile game, which saw players searching for different Pokémon species that would appear on their mobile screens. Whilst it is currently unknown how AR casino gaming would look, it has been suggested – not dissimilarly to VR – that the technology could be used to provide players with the sensation of playing in a live casino from the comfort of their living rooms. AR casinos could provide an environment where players can interact with one another at realistic tables, and where they could hop from one game table to another without the need to actually move a muscle.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) is another technological advancement that has changed the way that many businesses operate – including online casinos. Online casinos use AI-powered algorithms to produce ads targeted at potential customers, and through customer verification, check that the players gambling at their sites are real people. AI has been used in the sports betting industry to successfully promote specific sports that customers target, and this is likely to prove an avenue that online casino sites themselves explore in future.

Be it live streaming casino games to customers from around the world, or using AI-driven algorithms to target new customers, the online casino industry has certainly upped its reliance on new tech in recent years. With both virtual reality and augmented reality providing the industry with new avenues to explore, expect the current trend of online casinos using new technology to grow their products to continue in the coming years.