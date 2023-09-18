How Online Casinos Are Embracing New Technologies 

Technological development in the casino industry has enabled it to shift from land-based to online casinos. Since then, there have been many developments in technology that have left their mark on online casinos. But what are the new technologies that are changing the online casino landscape?

Live Dealers

The application of new technology that has attracted many players is the concept of live dealers. As the name implies, these are games where real people deal decks of cards in real-time. During the pandemic, most physical casinos closed down, making it challenging for gamblers to access games like poker and blackjack. But, with live dealers, it was possible to create the feeling of playing at a real-life casino without players actually having to be at the physical casino.

Live dealing has gained popularity not only because of the convenience it offers, but also the channels it creates for players to interact with each other and the dealer as they play. Many casinos on the market have begun offering the option of live-dealer games and these virtual casinos are great for experiencing the games and the atmosphere immersively.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) has played an important role in online casinos in recent years. This is not only the case for players, but also for the owners of online casinos. For the operators, AI algorithms can help personalize the playing experience for gamblers. This way, players are sent recommendations of the games that would be most suitable for their preferences. This also gives the operators an insight into which games are more popular than others. For example, let’s suppose a player is playing at the best online roulette casino, that player can get introduced to new roulette games that they wouldn’t discover otherwise.

Gaming Software Providers

Whenever you see a game with high-quality graphics, game characters or something along those lines, this is due to the work of the software providers. Online casino operators hire these people to help elevate and enhance the gaming experience by making the games run as smoothly as possible.

The providers ensure the casino has a variety of games available, where players can access games with different themes and characters. This is even one reason why innovation is essential for online casinos. Constantly introducing new features and keeping the games fresh is vital for casinos to stand out. Many of these gaming software providers have years of experience in the computer gaming world – for example, Konami has developed several video game franchises over the years. With such experience providers, gamblers will get a unique experience even similar to playing video games.

Virtual Reality

A new technology that and its applications you might have already stumbled upon is Virtual Reality (VR). Even though it actually stems back from many years ago, it is only in recent years that online casinos have begun to work with it. In order to make online casinos even more interactive and engaging, operators have started introducing virtual reality into playing games. While VR is often synonymous with horror games, it can also take casino games to the next level.

As of now, there aren’t that many VR casinos available. Therefore, it is uncertain what they will actually look like. Some predict that they will look like some of the live casinos that are already available, with a live dealer giving out cards. Some expect that there will be more community elements, as players can interact with other online players.

Augmented Reality

Similar to virtual reality, augmented reality is a type of technology where the user can use their digital device and add visuals and sounds to overlay the world they are interacting with. Just like we witnessed with Pokémon Go, casinos adopting VR and AR will become a new way of seeing the casino world through our mobile and other devices. Even though these technologies might not take over the casino world, their impact could be quite significant.

Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies are new innovations in technology that are having great impact in many areas including the casino world. Instead of using bank transfers or credit cards at online casinos, players can now choose to pay with Bitcoin, Ethereum or other cryptocurrencies. This allows for transactions that are more transparent and private since cryptocurrency’s blockchain technology makes such transactions secure and safe as well.

