As an entrepreneur, Otchere’s vision for the platform was to “bridge the gap, creating a seamless, immersive, and personal journey for both event-goers and organizers.”

Curiosity, Creativity, and Innovation

When Otchere grew up in Ghana, his father profoundly impacted him and shaped him into the visionary and leader he is today. Otchere’s father “fostered a love of curiosity and creativity” in his son, which resulted in Otchere’s career success outside the boundaries of his home country and landed him leadership roles at Apple and The Walt Disney Company.

Otchere thrives on challenges and uses them to drive innovation, whether “leading remote teams at Disney or crafting solutions at Apple.”

One of his strengths is that Otchere doesn’t just solve the problems that arise. He “anticipates them.” This foresight allows him to use his technical mastery and creativity to craft practical solutions that “resonate emotionally.” Connection is central to his focus. Otchere emphasizes the importance of linking and communicating with users through technology.

Success Out of Disappointment

As an entrepreneur, Otchere sees opportunity even in failures. Vipass started as a vision born out of personal disappointment during an event he was attending. Otchere describes it as a “pivotal moment” when he recognized that the event didn’t have the “magic of personal connection.” Instead, it was “purely transactional.”

Inspired to create something more dynamic and connected to the audience, Otchere navigated the competitive tech landscape to bring his vision for Vipass to life.

Otchere had previously launched user-centric platforms and products for Apple and Disney, so he had the expertise and creativity to develop Vipass. His commitment to his vision and understanding of user needs resulted in the Vipass platform’s success in event technology, transforming ticketing and engagement. The platform has been used in such high-profile events as WeLit’s New Year’s Eve celebration at SaSaZu in Prague, Czech Republic.

“Vipass, led by Kwaku Otchere, is revolutionizing the live event industry by combining cutting-edge technology with a human-centric approach, redefining how people experience connection and engagement,” a spokesperson for the platform explains.

The Future of Event Technology

With the successful launch and establishment of Vipass, Otchere is focused on the future. As an advocate of technology that enhances the human experience and fosters connection, he sees Vipass as more than a ticketing platform.

“It’s an experience ecosystem designed to make every event meaningful,” a spokesperson says.

Otchere regards Vipass as a game-changer in event technology and plans to scale Vipass globally, making it the go-to platform for live events. Vipass already uses AI to assist organizers in planning their events, and Otchere envisions technologies like AR/VR being integrated into live events in the future.

Otchere will continue to meld his technical expertise and creative innovations into practical solutions as he aspires to be a “transformative force in the event technology space.”

