By Matt Andersen

Building a business buyers want starts well before the sale begins, with stronger leadership, reliable systems, and less dependence on the founder.

After 27 years and more than 175 completed transactions, I have come to believe one thing above all else: the best exits are not accidents. They are the result of deliberate decisions made years before a transaction ever begins. The founders who achieve premium outcomes are the ones who build their businesses as if a sophisticated buyer is watching, because eventually, one will be.

What Makes a Business Attractive to Buyers?

Buyers are not simply acquiring revenue. They are acquiring risk. Every aspect of a business is evaluated through that lens: how predictable is the cash flow, how durable are the customer relationships, how deep is the leadership team, and how dependent is the business on any single person or relationship?

The businesses that attract the strongest valuations and the most credible buyers share a common profile. They have diversified revenue across customers and product lines, recurring relationships that do not hinge on the founder’s personal involvement, professional financial reporting that holds up under scrutiny, and a management team capable of operating and growing the business without the owner in the room.

Consider a founder-led mid-market business that has grown revenue from $50 million to $100 million, with EBITDA expanding from $8 million to $20 million and margins reaching 18 percent. On the surface, this is a compelling story. But what truly positions it for a premium outcome is the work done beneath the numbers: ERP and CRM systems fully adopted, operational KPIs showing measurable improvement, and a balance sheet that is conservatively leveraged and audit-ready. Buyers reward not just earnings growth but multiple expansion, and that expansion comes when the business looks and operates like a professionally run enterprise.

The data bears this out. Manufacturing businesses averaged 7.2x in Q1 2026, up from 6.6x in 2025. Healthcare services held at 7.7x. But those are averages. The gap between platform-grade assets and the rest of the market has never been wider. Preparation is the difference between a premium multiple and leaving money on the table.

CEO Action: Conduct a mock diligence review of your business today. Ask your team to assemble the documents and data a buyer would request, and identify the gaps before a buyer does.

How Does Founder Dependency Affect Valuation?

This is one of the most significant and most underestimated valuation risks in founder-led businesses. When customers associate the company primarily with the founder, when key relationships live in the founder’s personal network, and when the organization has been trained to route decisions upward, buyers price that dependency as risk.

Despite strong financial performance and a capable COO and CFO, customers still associate the business heavily with the founder. Succession planning becomes a top priority not as a theoretical exercise, but as a direct driver of valuation. A business where the most important relationships and decisions cannot survive the founder’s absence is a business that will trade at a discount, sometimes a significant one.

The transition means deliberately transferring customer relationships to senior leaders, pushing decision-making authority down, and moving the founder out of day-to-day operating roles and into the strategic and external-facing work that genuinely requires their presence. When complete, the business becomes something a buyer can own and grow with confidence.

CEO Action: Map every significant customer relationship and ask honestly: could a senior leader in your organization maintain and grow this relationship without you? If the answer is no for more than a handful of accounts, that is the work to start now.

Which Operational Weaknesses Surface During Diligence?

Diligence is where preparation either pays off or falls apart. The issues that surface most often are not the ones founders expect.

In the case study, two operational weaknesses stand out. The first is HR maturity. Recruiting and retention have not scaled with the company’s growth, resulting in uneven management depth across regions. During diligence, buyers will flag talent gaps as execution risk, because they are acquiring a business they intend to grow, and they need to know the organization can support that growth at every level, not just at the top.

The second is competitive positioning. The company competes in a strong market with favorable demand drivers, but competition is intensifying as new entrants target the same growth pockets. Buyers will press hard on whether the business can sustain double-digit growth without a refreshed competitive strategy or vertical expansion. A strong historical growth rate does not answer that question on its own.

The third, and perhaps most visible to buyers, is external positioning. While the business has professionalized internally, its market presence still reflects its founder-driven past. A brand refresh that signals scale, reliability, and institutional strength is not a cosmetic exercise; it is a valuation lever.

CEO Action: Audit your management depth across every function and division. Identify where you are one departure away from a significant gap, and address those vulnerabilities before they become diligence flags.

What Should CEOs Strengthen Before Pursuing a Sale?

The most common mistake I see is founders who begin preparing for a transaction six months before they want to close one. By then, the window to address the elements that actually move the needle has largely closed. Enterprise value is built over years, not quarters, and the work that produces premium outcomes needs to begin long before a process starts.

The priorities before entering a transaction are clear: address succession planning to reduce key-person dependency, improve HR maturity and management depth, and develop a credible competitive strategy that answers the buyer’s questions about sustainable growth. These are the differences between a good outcome and a great outcome.

The broader preparation includes formalizing financial reporting to audit-ready standards, documenting operational systems, diversifying the customer base, and building a leadership team that can operate and grow without the founder. These create the conditions for multiple expansion, which is where the most significant value is unlocked.

CEO Action: Set a three-year preparation timeline. Work backward from your target outcome, identify the specific organizational, operational, and financial improvements needed to get there, and start earlier than feels necessary.

Building a Business Worth Buying

Founder-led mid-market businesses are built on decades of sacrifice, relationships, and hard-won expertise. The decisions their leaders make define not just the financial outcome but the legacy of everything they have built.

With focused attention on succession planning, HR maturity, and competitive strategy, founders can strengthen their business’s value and position it for a better exit.

For any founder considering a future transaction, the recommendation is simple: start now. Define what a great outcome looks like, identify the gaps between where your business is today and where it needs to be, and begin closing those gaps systematically. The buyers who will pay the most for your business are looking for something they can own, operate, and grow with confidence. Build that business first, and the transaction will take care of itself.

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