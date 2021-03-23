How Can You Save Money On Streaming in 2021

With the rise in streaming services and the fall of conventional cable networks, it isn’t shocking that around 62% of the American population subscribe to at least one streaming service. The numbers are growing rapidly. We can understand the charms of unlimited entertainment, but you can spend a lot on entertainment if you are not careful. A $10 standard package, $5 basic package, and automatic charging if you forgot to cancel your subscription. You can now get an idea of how much you are spending on entertainment.

Streaming hubs are grabbing the attention of more customers every day. The charm of unrestrictive content with functional combos such as ExpressVPN Netflix can open the door to unlimited Netflix streaming libraries without the barrier of geo-restriction. If you want to control how much you are spending on streaming – you will need to be mindful of your budget.

Here are some tips that we found helpful in controlling our streaming expenses. Following these steps can help you manage your spending habit so let’s be responsible.

Go for the bundles

As people still have satellite subscriptions and cable, subscribing to a streaming service can widen the program selection. In case you want to subscribe to a service that offers everything, research for the bundles. The bundle of ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu at USD 12.99 per month.

With the perfect bundle, you can save a lot of cash and get a variety of content at a reasonable price. The time you invest in researching for the ideal bundle is well-spent as it can help you enjoy unlimited streaming on a limited budget.

Search for free streaming

With the increasing competition and rivalry among steaming giants, consumers can benefit from some of the best subscription packages. The steaming hubs are looking for new approaches to reel in more users.

Take the example of T-Mobile and its unique program ‘Netflix On Us.’ This program offers a standard Netflix subscription for free to T-Mobile One unlimited data plan subscribers.

This program is the perfect example of business teaming together to offer streaming deals that users cannot resist. You are purchasing a service or a product, and complimentary service is provided to you for a specific time period.

Enjoy the free trials

Most of the streaming sites offer a one-month free trial to let the users experience their service. You can subscribe to the trial and cancel the subscription at the very moment. This approach will help you prevent unintentional automatic charging to your credit card.

In case you are not sure about a streaming service – rather than spending your money on the subscription plan, go for the free trial. It can help you evaluate the app and decide if you want this commitment or not.

Be mindful of the internet usage

Another approach you can utilize to save some bucks is to be mindful of internet usage. The content may be free, but the internet is not. In the majority of the cases, the internet provider allows specific data limits to the user. If you exceed this limit – you will be charged extra.

Downloading a show is considered to be one of the best approaches if you are traveling. It can help you spend the journey easily. In a daily scenario, download the shows you actually want to watch. Think about the data limit and plan your streaming accordingly.

Remember to cancel the subscription

Remember you subscribe to the trial of the streaming site. After some time, even though you thought you had canceled the subscription, you got charged for the service. One of the most common mistakes a user makes is forgetting to cancel the subscription.

Even if you are canceling the same day of subscribing, you can enjoy the service for the rest of the month, so why not get done with it immediately. Remember to cancel the subscription to the services you are not using to save your hard-earned money.

Subscribe to a long-term plan

If you have deemed a service worth your time and money and your decision is final – subscribe to the long-term plan. The monthly plan offered by streaming services costs more as compared to the yearly ones. You can save some bucks by subscribing to a long-term plan; it is similar to buying a product in bulk at the discounted or wholesale rate.

Closing

Streaming sites are investing a lot in wooing the customers and making them switch their current streaming services. Take the example of the streaming giant ‘Netflix’ – it is using data sciences, psychological concepts, and machine learning to hook the users to its service.

Subscribing to multiple streaming platforms seems like a good idea, but it is costly in the long run. As you can unsubscribe to the service anytime and subscribe back without any difficulty – stick to a single or maximum of two streaming hubs.

Think about the money waste throughout the year and spend smartly. Happy, smart streaming!