How Can I Cut Costs When Using Music on My Premises?

There are several ways you can cut costs when using music on your premises, and they are perfectly legal. So rather than pay every time you want to play a song or try out a new music genre, you can pay upfront; that is it; no more royalties to the artist! Below, we discuss why aspects like royalty-free music are now even more popular than they have ever been.

Use royalty-free music

This is the obvious way to cut costs! Instead of using commercial music, consider using royalty-free music. These tracks can be used without licensing fees, and many websites offer a wide range of royalty-free music.

Negotiate licensing fees

If you still want to use commercial music, you can negotiate licensing fees with the copyright owner. This can often result in a lower price or a payment plan that spreads the costs over time. Another alternative is using streaming services, which can be negotiated as part of your license fee. Instead of purchasing music outright, consider using a streaming service like Spotify or Apple Music. These services offer a wide range of music at a relatively low cost, and you can often customise your playlists to suit your needs.

Use an energy-efficient sound system

An energy-efficient sound system can help you save money on electricity bills. Look for sound systems designed to consume less energy without compromising sound quality.

Use music in a targeted way

Additionally, consider using music in a targeted way to enhance the customer experience. For example, you could play slower music during quieter times to create a more relaxed atmosphere or more upbeat music during busy periods to help customers feel energised. By using music in a targeted way, you can ensure that you are getting the most value out of your investment.

How much does it usually cost to use music on commercial premises?

The cost of using music in commercial premises varies depending on several factors, such as the type of business, the size of the premises, the kind of music being played, and the company’s location.

It’s important to note that additional costs may be involved in using music on commercial premises, such as purchasing sound equipment or paying fees to streaming services.

Businesses should also be aware of local or regional regulations affecting their ability to play music, such as noise ordinances or zoning restrictions.

What sort of music can I play on commercial premises?

The type of music you can play on commercial premises depends on various factors, such as the type of business you have, the location of your premises, and the licensing requirements in your area.

In most cases, if you want to play music on your commercial premises, you must obtain the necessary licenses and permissions from the relevant authorities. This may include licenses from music licensing organisations such as ASCAP, BMI, and SESAC in the United States or PRS for Music and PPL in the United Kingdom. These organisations manage the performance rights for most commercial music and collect royalties on behalf of songwriters, composers, and publishers.

What can you do after obtaining a necessary licence?

Once you have obtained the necessary licenses, you can typically play eclectic music on your commercial premises. However, it’s essential to consider your customers’ preferences and the atmosphere you want to create. For example, you may want to play mellow acoustic music if you run a coffee shop. In contrast, a bar or nightclub may play more upbeat and energetic music.

It’s also essential to ensure the music volume is not too loud, as this could disturb nearby residents or violate local noise regulations. In some areas, there may be restrictions on the type of music that can be played or the hours during which music can be played. Be sure to check with your local authorities to ensure that you are complying with all relevant laws and regulations.