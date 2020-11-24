How Blockchain Technology and AI can catalyze the economic recovery in 2021

This has been a difficult year to survive and thrive economically. With a drastic rate of rising unemployment and businesses still facing existential threats, these are hards times to cope with. Pandemic wasn’t nice to all of us but brought us lifelong lessons.

It has been stated now that all the concepts we’ve had related to our financial securities were a myth and an individual needs to survive on its own during recession times. Authorities around the world have unable to track and trace such huge levels of data.

Modern challenges require modern solutions. Blockchain and AI are modern technologies for now and it can genuinely help to address the economic problems. We exist in a globalized world where we need to interact with businesses around the world to ensure smooth global economic activity. Let’s evaluate how blockchain and AI can help to initiate and catalyze the economic recovery process in 2021.

Possesses the ability to unlock the true potential of IT operations.

When we are dealing with mobile, web, and cloud applications, there are databases in the backend where data is placed and retrieved. Current IT systems have limited database operational capacity and the number of processes being performed over the digital world is bound to rise.

There is a dire need to implement blockchain technology networks where we have the facility of distributed ledger systems. Along with the better integrity of database security, the operational capacity is also multiplied. Blockchain and complex algorithms now lead to the creation of the latest technological applications like Bitcoin Digital that has automated online trading operations.

IT operations are to be truly unlocked at the moment specifically to assist policy managers around the world. Authorities need to implement integral and fast processing systems to have centralized databases with decentralized controls. Along with this, the assistance of artificial intelligence would help recognize transactional patterns among these.

Leads towards Digitized Economy

It has been greatly realized how wealth exists in few hands with masses facing quite a few obstacles to generate wealth for themselves. This has happened because market controls are often centralized and people at lower levels are unable to execute their own thinking and strategies. Now technology leverages each of us and provides decentralized power to effectively control our asset’s worth.

The freelance economy and online trading is now a force on its own. You simply need to have domain knowledge, access to the right tools and platforms to make a fortune for yourself. This can only happen where modern IT systems are moderating things without any probability of bias.

Smart algorithms now ensure that each of us has a level playing field to compete within international markets. It is essential that we get used to making optimized usage of our time and invest rightly our time and money. We need to push our leaders to promote ecosystems that would ensure us collectively towards mutual growth and success without leaving anyone behind.