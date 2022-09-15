How Big is the Mobile Gaming Industry Across Europe?

The third-largest mobile gaming market by revenue in Western Europe will generate more than $7 billion in consumer spending in 2022. There are lots of different ways the gaming industry has developed such as technology in mobile blackjack or the community aspect that has been utilized more than ever. Let’s explore demographic data, spending habits, favorite genres, and content viewing behavior among mobile gamers in Western Europe today.

Mobile Gamer Numbers in Western Europe

By the end of 2017, almost 209 million mobile gamers resided in Western Europe. According to January 2022 Global Games Market Report updates, player growth in Western Europe is anticipated to exceed that of other mature mobile game markets. According to some estimates, the number of mobile gamers in Western Europe is expected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of +2.3% between 2019 and 2024 compared to North America at +0.8% and Eastern Asia’s forecasted +2.2%.

The worldwide growth rate is greater (+4.4 percent between 2019 and 2024), owing to strong development in emerging markets such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It’s worth noting that Western Europe’s large number of (high) spenders implies a greater revenue significance.

Mobile Game Revenues in Western Europe

Mobile games in Western Europe generated $7.2 billion in consumer spending in 2021, according to Euromonitor (excluding ad revenue). While revenues increased over the years between 2020 and 2021, they grew at a slower rate than previously.

In 2020, due to COVID lockdowns, gaming attracted many new and returning players. As a result, mobile’s revenue slowdown from 2020 to 2021 was not unique to Western Europe.

Despite the fact that Western Europe’s mobile games market is robust, as shown by the continued growth in mobile revenue and player numbers over 2020 and 2021, owing to

Apple’s removal of IDFA in Q2 2021 and global health-related difficulties, iOS user acquisition had an impact on Western Europe’s gaming industry. Several reasons contributed to the stable growth of Western European Android mobile gaming in 2017, here are a few:

Android’s revenue growth was stronger because Apple’s removal of IDFA impacted iOS game developers. Europe is more Android-focused than other markets in the Western world, so experienced fewer negative consequences from this change. In fact, 55% of Europe’s mobile gaming revenue came from Android while only 35% came from North America.

Mobile gaming on pocket-sized devices experienced healthy growth in engagement and spending as the world reopened and people emerged from lockdowns.

Western Europe’s Mobile Games Market Faces a Bright Future with More Growth on the Way

Mobile gaming in Europe will continue to grow, reaching $8.6 billion in 2024 where there is predicted to be an increase of 2.2 percent year on year due to:

Apex Legends Mobile and Diablo Immortal releasing this year, and it’s evident that console- and PC-first companies are coming to mobile to expand their user base and make more money.

A recent study reported that 54% of ROBLOX’s revenue in 2021 came from mobile gaming.

As mobile games become more and more advanced, they are drawing in “core” gamers who usually play on other platforms like PC or consoles. This increase in dedicated players is leading to higher profits.

Development and implementation of new live services and hybrid monetization models (for both core and casual genres).

Mobile gamers in the region have opportunities to spend more, which is lower than in other console games and mobile markets.

Male Gamers are Big in Europe

If you’re a male mobile gamer in Western Europe, chances are good that you’re more likely to spend big money. Over 10,000 mobile gamers in France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, and Finland have been surveyed to explore Western Europe’s player behavior and goals ultimately dividing Western Europe’s mobile gamers into four spending categories:

Big spenders – People who spend more than $25 a month on mobile games.

Average spenders – Those spending anything between $5.01 and $25 a month.

Minor spenders – People who spend up to $5.

Non-spenders – Those who spend nothing on mobile gaming.

Big spenders tend to be younger, with an average age of 31.4 compared to 33.3 for those who spend less money and 36.5 for non-spenders.

Surprisingly, players who spend the most on the game are those who spend the most time playing it (and therefore spend more time playing). Comparing gaming activity with money habits, the findings speak for themselves:

Big spenders play 3 days or more a week, 70% of the time. The other groups only do this 50% at most.

People who spend a lot of money on mobile games tend to play them for longer periods of time than those who don’t. 53% of big spenders play for more than 6 hours a week, compared to only 20% of the others.

Some genres are more time-consuming than others.

YouTube is the most widely used streaming platform for mobile gamers.

$209.6 million in revenue was generated in 2021 by Western Europe’s esports scene, which was powered by an audience of 47.0 million people who regularly watch gaming content live-streamed online. In fact, as of this year, the live-streaming audience has reached 91.3 million people who have watched gaming content online at least once within the last six months!

Mobile gamers in Western Europe are a devoted bunch. According to our consumer insights, 45% of mobile gamers watch live-streamed game content. The same proportion watches pre-recorded video game material.

Among mobile gamers in Western Europe, YouTube is by far the most popular video game streaming site. More than 90% of those who watch game material on YouTube claim to watch more than once a week. Meanwhile, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok each capture 50-60 percent of viewers who tune in more than once per week.