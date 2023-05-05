How Artificial Grass in NZ Can Help with Water Conservation

Greetings to all the eco-conscious Kiwis out there! Do you love to spend time outdoors, enjoying New Zealand’s beautiful scenery? Do you take pride in having a lush green lawn that adds to the beauty of your property? Maintaining a green lawn in a country like New Zealand, where water conservation is a major concern, can be challenging. This is where artificial grass comes in – it’s a sustainable and practical solution to keep your lawn looking great without worrying about its negative environmental impact.

Water conservation is one of the most significant benefits of using artificial grass in NZ. As we all know, water is a precious resource we must preserve. Traditional lawns require a lot of water to stay green and healthy, especially during the summer months. With the harsh New Zealand sun beating down on your property, it can be challenging to keep it looking fresh and hydrated. Artificial grass, however, does not require water to stay green, and it will look just as good as traditional lawns without any watering.

Let us explore how artificial lawns in NZ can help with water conservation!

Why is artificial grass superior to natural grass?



Regarding landscaping, natural grass has always been the go-to option for many homeowners. However, as the world becomes more eco-conscious and sustainable, the trend is shifting towards artificial grass. Artificial grass, also known as synthetic turf, is a great alternative to natural grass for many reasons. Here are some of the reasons why artificial lawns is superior to natural lawns:

Water Conservation: As mentioned earlier, natural grass requires a lot of water to stay green and healthy, especially during the hot summer months. This is not only costly but also a waste of precious natural resources. Artificial grass, however, requires no water to maintain its appearance. By installing synthetic grass, you can save thousands of litres of water every year, helping to conserve water in New Zealand.

Low Maintenance : Maintaining natural lawns requires much time and effort, including mowing, fertilizing, weeding, and watering. This can be quite tedious and time-consuming, especially for those with busy schedules. Artificial lawns, however, requires little maintenance. It doesn’t need to be mowed, watered, or fertilized, making it a great option for those who want a beautiful lawn without the hassle.

Longevity : Natural lawns is susceptible to damage from heavy foot traffic, pets, and extreme weather conditions. Artificial lawns is durable and can withstand heavy foot traffic, pets, and extreme weather conditions. It can last up to 15 years or more, making it a cost-effective and long-lasting solution.

Aesthetics : Artificial grass is now available in a wide range of colours, textures, and lengths, making it look just as good as natural grass, if not better. With artificial grass, you can have a perfect, green lawn all year round without brown patches, weeds, or bare spots.

Environmental Benefits : As mentioned earlier, artificial grass is eco-friendly as it requires no water, fertilizers, or pesticides. It also reduces the need for lawnmowers, which emit harmful gases into the environment.

Importance of water conservation in NZ



Water is a precious resource that is essential for life, and in New Zealand, water conservation is critical. The country has faced several droughts recently, and some regions have experienced severe water shortages. These droughts can significantly impact agriculture, tourism, and the environment, affecting the livelihoods of many New Zealanders. By conserving water, we can reduce the impact of drought and ensure a sustainable future for our country.

Water conservation also has significant economic impacts. Water is essential for agriculture, a major New Zealand industry. Conserving water can help increase our farms’ efficiency and productivity, reducing costs and increasing profits. Additionally, water conservation can help reduce water treatment, pumping, and distribution costs, reducing the burden on taxpayers.

Finally, water conservation is a matter of personal responsibility. As individuals, we can all take small steps to reduce our water consumption, such as fixing leaks, taking shorter showers, and using water-efficient appliances. By conserving water, we can contribute towards a more sustainable and responsible future for New Zealand.

Benefits of artificial grass for water conservation

No water usage for maintenance

One of the most significant benefits of artificial lawns is that it requires no watering for maintenance. Traditional lawns require considerable water to keep them healthy and green, especially during dry periods. Fake lawns, however, requires no watering, making it an ideal option for water conservation in New Zealand.

Reduction of Pesticide Use

Artificial lawns require no pesticides or other chemicals to maintain their appearance, reducing the number of harmful chemicals released into the environment. Pesticides can contaminate groundwater and harm wildlife, so reducing their use is crucial for maintaining the health of our ecosystems.

Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Maintaining a traditional lawn requires significant fuel, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions. Lawnmowers, trimmers, and other lawn care equipment emit pollutants that can harm the environment. Artificial lawns require no mowing, trimming, or other maintenance activities, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and helping mitigate climate change’s impact.

Reduced Landfill Waste

When traditional lawns are replaced or renovated, the old grass, soil, and other materials must be disposed of in a landfill. This waste can contribute to environmental degradation and harm wildlife. Artificial grass, however, requires no renovation or replacement, reducing landfill waste.

Preserve water, opt for artificial lawns in NZ from Unreal Lawns

In summary, artificial grass is an excellent option for preserving water in New Zealand. Unreal Lawns provides premium quality artificial grass designed to mimic the look and feel of natural grass. By opting for artificial lawns, you can save significant amounts of water that would otherwise be required for maintaining a traditional lawn. Moreover, artificial grass needs no pesticides, emits fewer greenhouse gases, and generates less landfill waste than natural grass. Choosing artificial grass from Unreal Lawns is both environmentally friendly and practical, saving you time and money in the long run. Our high-quality artificial grass gives you a beautiful, lush lawn that requires minimal upkeep, even during water shortages and droughts. So, step towards water conservation in New Zealand and opt for artificial grass from Unreal Lawns today!