The holiday season is a particularly demanding time for many businesses, especially for family-owned enterprises. The combination of increased business demands, tight deadlines, and family expectations can create a perfect storm of stress and exhaustion. Balancing workload and rest becomes essential not only for sustaining business performance but also for maintaining the well-being of family members and employees. Family businesses, often driven by a strong work ethic and personal ties to their legacy, need to pay careful attention to holiday season burnout to ensure they don’t compromise their health or the business’s long-term resilience. In this article we distill some key insights with the intent to help family members to manage the tension between family and business duties.

The risk of burnout

In family businesses it is hard to prioritize family and business priorities, especially in the holiday season. For many, the end of the year brings a surge in demand—whether through increased sales, meeting annual targets, or finalizing year-end reporting. For retail-based family businesses, this period can mean working long hours to cater to the influx of holiday shoppers. Similarly, manufacturing and service-oriented family firms may find themselves struggling to meet seasonal deadlines. At the same time, families may expect to spend quality time together during the holidays, placing additional emotional pressure on family business members who are already stretched thin. This dual responsibility can leave individuals feeling overwhelmed and undervalued, particularly when rest is sacrificed for keeping up with expectations.

How to cope?

A critical factor is setting boundaries between work and family time. While it can be tempting for family members to discuss business matters during holiday gatherings, it is essential to carve out specific time for rest and family connection. Very often, not all family members are involved in the same businesses, and those who aren’t may feel marginalized or like outsiders when business-related conversations arise during family gatherings. Families can create ground rules, such as keeping business conversations out of the dinner table or ensuring that at least certain days are completely work-free. Respecting other family members’ boundaries and free time is also crucial to ensure they can fully enjoy the festive season and get the rest they need. By establishing these boundaries, they can recharge, strengthen personal relationships, and return to work with renewed energy. In cases where businesses cannot completely shut down operations, rotating responsibilities can help ensure that everyone gets a fair opportunity to rest.

Indeed, another key factor to avoid burnout lies in effective workload management. Family businesses should prioritize planning and delegation well ahead of the holiday rush. Early preparation enables businesses to predict demand and allocate resources accordingly. For instance, increasing temporary staffing or shifting certain workloads to quieter periods can help alleviate the burden on core team members. Some family businesses successfully implement flexible scheduling systems, allowing employees and family members to share responsibilities while ensuring everyone gets some downtime. Delegating tasks also means trusting non-family employees to step up during this period, reducing the reliance on family members alone to keep the business running.

Technology can also play a role in managing workloads effectively. Tools like automated systems, inventory management software, and digital communication platforms can streamline operations, minimize errors, and reduce the need for manual intervention during the busiest periods. These tools can allow family members to stay in control even if not fully involved in the daily business.

Mental health and spirituality

Additionally, family businesses should prioritize mental and physical well-being. They should promote a culture of wellness within the organization by sending a clear message that rest and health are just as important as meeting business targets. Taking care of family spirituality and extending this attention to employees can be pivotal for the organization and its members. Encouraging short breaks, flexible hours, or activities like mindfulness practices can significantly improve morale and productivity. The Christmas period is also an important time for families to uphold their traditions and rituals, and for religious individuals, it can serve as an opportunity for spiritual reunion.

What about non-family members?

For family business leaders, this also means leading by example. If senior family members demonstrate the importance of taking breaks and maintaining a healthy work-life balance, employees are more likely to follow suit. Equally important is acknowledging and rewarding the extra effort put in during the holiday season. Expressing gratitude through verbal recognition, bonuses, or additional time off after the peak period helps family members and employees feel valued for their hard work. In family businesses, where loyalty and emotional connections often run deep, such gestures foster goodwill and strengthen commitment to the business. For instance, some family firms offer post-holiday breaks or company-sponsored retreats as a way to give back to their teams.

Communication plays a vital role in preventing holiday burnout. Clear and transparent discussions about workloads, expectations, and time-off policies ensure that no one feels overburdened or excluded. Family businesses should engage their teams early in conversations about holiday schedules, ensuring that everyone is aware of their roles and responsibilities. Open dialogue also creates an opportunity for team members to voice concerns and suggest practical solutions for managing workload and rest.

Conclusions

The holiday season, while demanding, presents an opportunity for family businesses to showcase their resilience and values. By planning ahead, setting clear boundaries, leveraging technology, and fostering a culture of well-being, family businesses can effectively manage workloads while prioritizing rest. The ability to strike this balance ensures that family members and employees remain energized, motivated, and connected—not only during the holidays but also as they look ahead to the new year. In many ways, the holiday season serves as a microcosm of the broader challenges. By recognizing the importance of rest alongside work, family businesses can enter the new year refreshed, resilient, and ready for the opportunities ahead.

About the Authors

Alfredo De Massis is a Professor of Entrepreneurship & Family Business at the D’Annunzio University of Chieti-Pescara and IMD Business School, who serves as adviser to entrepreneurial families and policy makers.

Emanuela Rondi is Associate Professor at the Department of Management at the Università degli Studi di Bergamo (Italy). After graduating in Management Engineering, she got her PhD on Family Business Management from Lancaster University Management School (UK).