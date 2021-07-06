Here you can find everything you need to know about bitcoin

People believe in their idols and follow them in life. They do believe in their idols and try to fulfill the request of their idols and then the idol follows the trend his followers also believe in the trend and give it the shape of revolution. For example, in today’s world most of the population looks up to the Tesla owner Elon Musk and it is evident from the fact that when Elon Musk Told his followers and other peoples to invest in the virtual currency because according to him the virtual currency will have a huge impact shortly and it can replace the gold in terms of investment. When he gave this statement, the Bitcoin was almost €3600 In March last year to more than €30000.

Most people don’t know about Bitcoin so let’s get started with the introduction of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin

In today's world, there is the digitalization of almost everything and following the trend, the currency is also digitized and is called cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency is a kind of currency that has its worth in the cyber world and has no physical appearance so one cannot touch or feel the cryptocurrency. In 2009 a programmer made software to create a cryptocurrency and the currency was named Bitcoin. At that time 10,000 bitcoins were given to buy one pizza. The main function of creating a cryptocurrency was to remove the participation of banks and 3rd party agencies in the currency-making system. Bitcoin is completely virtual and has no physical appearance in the world and is present in the cyber world only. Adieus almost like cash which can be used to buy various things.

Bitcoin is a type of decentralized cryptocurrency in which there is no interference of the banking system or any third-party agency and one can buy or trade-in bitcoins. But Many companies and countries do not allow the person to buy products or services through Bitcoin payment as many countries have banned Bitcoin. The strange thing about Bitcoin is that after the support of various famous business tycoons like Bill Gates and Elon Musk The value of Bitcoin is increasing day by day and many companies have now started to accept Bitcoin as a payment mode. Various online banking sites like PayPal have given the statement last year that they would allow dear customers to pay in Bitcoin and can trade in Bitcoin.

There is no acceptance of Bitcoin where the code or the private key is generated to make the Bitcoin. Now the question is how does Bitcoin work well the answer to the question is given below

Working of Bitcoin

Bitcoins are digital currencies and they can be created by solving mathematical problems which are very complex to be solved and require heavy computer setup which can cost a lot of money to the person. Once the Bitcoin is made by solving the complex mathematical problem it can be saved in the Bitcoin wallet which is a kind of digital wallet in which a person can store his or her Bitcoin and keep the record of their transactions. With the help of a Bitcoin wallet, one person can send the Bitcoin to the other person and the transaction is saved in the cyber list called the blockchain. Due to the blockchain, the history of the Bitcoin transaction is recorded in the cyber world and hence it does not allow the percent to use Bitcoin in the wrong way

Bitcoin is surely the future of trading. If one has the required knowledge along with the guts to remain in the market, he can surely survive the fluctuations and gain manifolds.