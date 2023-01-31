Here is What You Must Keep in Mind Before Betting on eSports

If you are tired of betting on regular sports, you can find loads of online bookmakers that will provide you with other intriguing options. For example, some sites have a casino section, whereas professional betting reviews of others show that they have things such as poker, virtual sports, bingo, and more. Fortunately, you can visit the official Silentbet website for more in-depth information about certain betting platforms and see that many of them offer eSports. The reviews will also help you learn about the site’s bonuses, security features, and loads of other perks.

Although eSports have been around for some time, they are relatively new to the iGaming industry and are lately gaining popularity among punters. Some people know what to expect and how to take advantage of it, but others don’t know what to look for and why they should focus on eSports in the first place. That’s why we will show you a couple of important things you should consider.

The eSports betting odds are usually higher than those for other sports

The first important thing that every future eSport online bettor should keep in mind is that the odds for those sports are higher than usual. Some online bookies provide better odds on purpose so that they can gain new customers. However, others offer higher odds simply because they do not have a lot of experience with most eSports and thus cannot calculate the odds correctly. This is great news for people who know what they’re doing because they can take advantage of those things.

Of course, the better odds are only present if you choose specific markets. We will talk more about them in a bit.

The number of markets may not be as impressive as you think

Gamblers who have access to special eSports betting betting sites know that those places offer loads of options. Interestingly, some of them are also available in other sports, but there are specific alternatives that people can use. For example, Dota 2 and League of Legends often have special types of markets related to the number of kills, first/second map, towers destroyed, and loads of other betting opportunities.

The bad news is that not all online bookies are like that. Punters who decide to use a conventional online betting operator will notice that they can not try out as many markets and betting features as they could should they bet on other sports. In other words, the bookie might limit the available markets for eSports.

You will be able to watch most eSports matches in real-time

Choosing an online bookie usually requires you to check a couple of things, and one of them is the betting features. Although companies will offer betting options like Cash Out and Live Betting, not all of them have dedicated live streaming features. Hence, users rarely have the chance to watch the sports events they bet on live.

Fortunately, this won’t be a problem if you like esports. Even if the online bookie does not have its own live streaming feature, it will add Twitch to its platform. The latter is the most popular live-streaming site for eSports. Needless to say, it will feature every popular option.

You can never be sure what will happen

Online betting is always unpredictable, no matter what you decide to punt on. Although some people think they will always win if they bet on their favorite, this is not the case. The bad news is that eSports are even more challenging to predict than regular ones since there the number of teams and single players is way higher.

One of the reasons for this is that most computer and mobile games have special mechanics that allow the losing team/player to bounce back really fast even if this does not seem logical. This makes watching some eSports titles really interesting, but that’s not the case when it comes down to betting.

Thankfully, experienced players can keep an eye on the live stream and use this information when deciding what to bet on. Unsurprisingly, bookies will offer plenty of live betting markets for eSports, some of which will have competitive odds.