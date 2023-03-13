Here are the Top 5 Ways to Get Clean Air Without Harmful Chemicals

The quality of the air you breath has a great impact on your health. There are many severe health conditions that you can get due to poor hygiene, such as asthma and lung problems. Your house is where you spend most of your time, which makes it important to look for a way to ensure you have clean air. According to the environmental protection agency, indoor ambiance could be more polluted than outside air. Luckily there are many ways you can consider to ensure you get clean air in your home. Some of the best ways include installing a 25x32x1 air filter to ensure your indoor air is clean. This article will explore ways to get clean air without harmful chemicals.

What Causes Indoor Air Pollution

There are many reasons indoor air gets polluted. One pollutant includes building materials and furnishing. Further pollution can result from cleaning, renovating, smoking, and intermittently releasing pollutants. If you have malfunctioning appliances, they can contribute to air pollution by realizing pollutants such as carbon monoxide. Below are some tips to improve indoor air quality without using harmful chemicals.

Ensure Your Windows are Open

Opening the windows is one of the easiest ways to ensure you have clean air and avoid a stuffy environment. Consider opening your windows for at least five minutes to ensure you alleviate the accumulation of air pollutants that can harm your health. Windows allow the circulation of air, which encourages clean, fresh air to enter your room.

Consider Essential Oil Diffusers

Some essential oils have antibacterial properties and can be added to cleaners or applied to treat small cuts on your skin. Oils such as tea tree oil, lavender, clove and eucalyptus can help reduce airborne bacteria and dust mites in your house.

Take Your Shoes Off

Most people often carry the dust from outside to their house through their shoes. Some things carried include bacteria, fungi, pollen and pesticides. When you enter your home, ensure you take off your shoes and consider swapping them with a pair of slippers. This will help ensure the air is cleaner and avoid dust on the floors.

Consider Air Purifier

Another incredible way to consider this is by using air purifiers to help remove harmful particles in the air. This can be very effective, especially if you or your loved one has asthma. When looking for an air purifier, look for one that will be effective for your home and look for a sustainable one. Look for a reputable expert to help you with installation to avoid mistakes that could make it less effective.

Air Out New Furniture

Every home, especially new ones, will have volatile organic compounds such as toluene and benzene that can be very harmful. These chemicals and products are found in fabrics, paints, glues and construction materials. If you have bought new furniture, such as an armchair or a new sofa, they emit VOCs more than the used items. That’s why it’s crucial to place them in your garage for a week or consider keeping the window in that room open; it will help eliminate the VOCs. Further, you can consider purchasing used furniture and textiles since they are likely to have harmful toxins.

Final Words

The tips above are crucial when looking to clean air without harmful chemicals. Always contact an expert to know the size of filters you need to help purify the air in your house.