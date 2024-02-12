Harvard Medical Professor Ashwin Ananthakrishnan Commends Evinature’s CurQD® Trial in CGH Editorial

Global accessibility and efficacy for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) treatments have been insurmountable in the past several years. Despite advancements in therapeutic options, disparities in access to medical care persist across different regions and populations. This inequity not only affects the ability of individuals to obtain necessary treatments but also impacts the overall management and outcomes of IBD worldwide.

As such, there is a pressing need for concerted efforts to address these challenges and ensure that all individuals living with IBD have access to effective and affordable treatments regardless of their geographic location or socioeconomic status.

Today, the IBD therapeutic landscape is evolving, with several treatments emerging, helping IBD patients achieve higher rates of remission and lower chances of undergoing surgery. Amidst the array of traditional pharmaceutical options, a transformative shift now puts integrative therapies at the forefront, with Evinature leading this domain. The recent publication of their CurQD® clinical trial in the esteemed medical journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology (CGH), accompanied by a complementary editorial by Harvard Medical School Professor Ashwin Ananthakrishnan, has sparked significant interest and discussion within the medical community.

Integration of Alternative Therapies into Mainstream IBD Care

Evinature’s CurQD® Protocol is rooted in evidence-based research. This protocol combines the therapeutic properties of curcumin and Qing Dai, two natural compounds with long-standing histories in traditional medicine. Curcumin, derived from turmeric, possesses potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, while Qing Dai, also known as indigo naturalis, has demonstrated efficacy in promoting colitis recovery.

The publication of Evinature’s clinical trial in CGH emphasizes the significance of their findings, instigating a broader conversation about the integration of alternative therapies into mainstream clinical care for IBD. The editorial not only commends the study’s rigor and quality but also reiterates the urgent need for more research in this field. It addresses the stigma associated with non-traditional approaches in IBD treatment and highlights the importance of providing informed recommendations to patients.

The Pressing Need for a Holistic IBD Management

One of the critical takeaways from both the journal article and the editorial is the necessity for a holistic approach to IBD management. While conventional treatments have undoubtedly improved remission rates and reduced the need for surgical intervention, concerns persist regarding their long-term safety and potential side effects. This creates a demand for alternative solutions that offer efficacy without compromising on safety—a demand that Evinature’s CurQD® Protocol seeks to fulfill.

What sets Evinature apart is not just their innovative approach but also their commitment to scientific rigor. The CurQD® clinical trial represents a significant step forward in substantiating the efficacy of integrative therapies for IBD through robust study design and meticulous data analysis. This marks a departure from anecdotal evidence or small-scale studies that have characterized much of the research in this field.

Moreover, the publication of the trial in CGH, coupled with the endorsement from a respected authority like Prof. Ananthakrishnan, lends credibility to Evinature’s work. It signals a shift in the perception of integrative therapies from obscure to mainstream, prompting healthcare providers and patients alike to take notice.

“It’s very unique to have an editorial written about your research. It shows the high impact, clinical merit, and importance of the findings,” says Nir Salomon, Co-Founder and Head of R&D at Evinature. “This editorial highlights not only the exceptional results of CurQD® but the need to start seriously considering the positioning of this treatment in standardized clinical care for IBD.”

Conclusion

As the demand for holistic and personalized approaches to healthcare continues to grow, Evinature catalyzes a movement towards a more integrative and patient-centered model of care. This serves as a departure from the status quo and a leap towards a future where conventional and alternative therapies coexist harmoniously to improve patient outcomes.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



