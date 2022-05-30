Green Buildings and Lowering the Temperature

Have you seen at least one green building? You might soon notice green buildings in your neighbourhood. We cannot spin the lives of our future generations the way we do in no deposit bonus betting. We must control the activities that contribute to climate change. Building green properties is a way to cope with urban heat islands. Besides conserving energy, these buildings will improve your health.

Recent findings of green buildings

Green buildings consume less water, energy, and natural resources. Studies have shown that these buildings can generate energy and minimise urban temperatures. They can also enhance general human health and boost the productivity of those who work inside a green building. Being inside a green building is the same as being outside in the natural world. Although the initial cost of building a green building is high, it will recover every dollar overall.

How does it impact urban temperatures?

A green building may have vegetation on the roof, walls, or inside. Vegetation usually consists of vegetables, grass, algae, and other micro-green plants. Not only do these plants offer health benefits and energy savings. They also enhance the beauty of the building. Urban centres produce more heat than rural areas because of industrialization, vehicle traffic, and dark surfaces that absorb and retain more sun’s heat.

The solution to this problem can be building more green cities. Research has further shown that covering about seven per cent of urban buildings with vegetation can reduce temperatures by up to two degrees Celsius in summer. In colder towns, greenhouses can reduce temperatures in summer by one degree Celsius if fifty per cent of buildings have a green exterior. The reduced temperature has benefits, including better mental health and high productivity at work.

Other benefits of green housing

The green vegetation on top of buildings provides insulation. This can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat houses in winter by five per cent. In summer, you need thirty-three per cent less cooling energy. Overall, having such a house could save you money. When there is no air conditioning, plants on the roof can help reduce temperature variations.

Plants purify the air and that is a known fact. So, they could help in combating indoor air pollution, a prime threat to public health. Air pollution inside houses comes from gas stoves, which produce nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and other toxic gases. When you have a green roof above your head, plants can absorb these toxic gases and improve your air conditioning. In addition, houseplants can reduce the number of mould spores in the air and boost humidity levels in dry cities. As a result, people can suffer less from allergies.

Earlier, we noted that green housing can help people heal faster and even boost their health. For that reason, hospitals with green housing can promote the health of everyone, including sick people.

Conclusion

Can we build a world with fewer carbon emissions? Although that is a big dream, we can achieve it in bits. One way is to make at least half of our urban buildings green. By reducing the urban temperatures with green housing, we can deal with the urban heat island issue. Simultaneously, we can improve the health and welfare of people who occupy those urban houses.