Going Green – Save the Planet with These 14 Useful Eco-friendly Products

Does the fact that pollution and over-consumption are harming our environment concern you? Are you thinking of contributing your bit towards the betterment of our planet? If yes, you can start with using eco-friendly products. They are also known as sustainable products as they don’t harm the environment during their manufacturing, use, and disposal.

Using eco-friendly products which generate minimum waste is the need of the hour. You would not need to find environmentally friendly products in a different market. You just need to swipe your day-to-day usage products with their sustainable versions. Check out this list of 14 most common green products:-

1. Encourage Recyclable Fabrics

You can get clothes made from natural and recyclable materials. They are suitable for both your skin and our planet. Also, always donate your clothes for reuse or recycling. You can also get discounts from big brands if you provide your old clothes in exchange.

2. Reusable Cloth Diapers

A baby consumes thousands of diapers within few years. Along with spending a bomb, you will be doing major damage to nature by using disposable diapers. Go for alternatives like reusable diapers or cloth diapers. These cloth diapers are made up of the most natural ingredients. So they are soft on your kid’s skin, lasts long, and save you money.

3. Reusable Straw

The plastic straws generate pollution, and the paper ones provided by the cafes are not so user-friendly. The solution is to use reusable straws made from silicon, metal, or glass. They come with a case which you can carry anywhere with you.

4. Counter Compost Bin

It is an excellentgreen product. All you need to do is put your compostable food scraps like fruits, cheese, veggies, eggs, coffee grinds, etc., into the counter compost bin. This will convert all your kitchen and other organic waste into compost. You can use this compost for your kitchen garden, or you can sell or donate it.

5. Reusable Bamboo Items

Bamboo helps make various durable products like utensils, toothbrushes, furniture, etc. The utensils and cutlery made from bamboo items havea great capacity to sustain heat.A bamboo toothbrush is an essential biodegradable and eco-friendly productthat you must use instead of a plastic toothbrush.

6. Environmentally Friendly Water Bottles

Millions and billions of plastic water bottles are thrown every day. Plastic releases BPA, a dangerous toxin that creates air pollution. You can opt for stainless steel, glass, or silicon bottles which are BPA-free and last longer. Some of these bottles can maintain the cold or hot temperature of the waterand other liquids.

7. Reusable Grocery Bag

The plastic bags stored in your kitchen cabinet will continue to pollute the planet for hundreds of years. Therefore opt for reusable eco-friendly bags for shopping instead of plastic bags. They are generally made of woven cotton fibres. You can find these eco-friendly bagsin all types of designs and sizes.

8. Rechargeable Batteries

Rechargeable batteries can be used again and again. By opting for them, you contribute towards decreasing the pollution due to the manufacturing of new batteries. Also, they consume much less natural resources in the manufacturing process in comparison to regular batteries. These properties make rechargeable batteries a great green product.

9. Solar Phone Charger

Solar phone chargers are eco-friendly productsthat use the energy of the sun to power mobile phones. It is a great way to save the planet and the money spent on electricity bills. They are portable but still can generate power backup for a long journey.

10. Water Powered Clock

Water-powered clocks are green productsthat use water instead of batteries or electricity to charge clocks. It results from a cutting-edge technology through which the electrodes within the water convert the ions into the current. It also comes with a built-in memory chip to keep track of the time.

11. LED Bulbs

LED bulbs are one of the most significant environmentally friendly products for so many reasons. They cost higher than regular bulbs, but it is like a one-time cost that provides enormous returns in the long run. LED bulbs are more effective, use less energy, help in reducing the greenhouse effect, and are more efficient.

12. Artisanal Soap

These soaps are made up of natural ingredients and eco-friendly products.And these ingredients are not heated to make these soaps. Thus they retain their vitamins and qualities. Artisanal soaps clearly hold an upside for not being regular chemical-based soaps. They are ideal as a gift as they reflect your affection for the receiver in the most natural way.

13. E-readers

Readingis the most treasured habit one can have. But we are facing the issue of leaving enough trees for our upcoming generations. Therefore make use of the technology-driven sustainable productlike an E-book for reading. Read as much as you want without harming a single branch of the tree!

14. Eco Devices and E-accessories

Do you know that many ASUS laptops come with bamboo covers, and they are highly energy-efficient? A lot of E-waste is generated through computers like chromium, lead, mercury, etc. And not much of it is recycled. Therefore, many other brands are also coming forward to make their gadgets and devices eco-friendly.

Final Thoughts!

The market for eco-friendly products is growing rapidly. You can find these and many other green products both online and in your nearby stores. These are not only environmentally-friendly products, but they are also significantly useful. Hopefully, you will think about our planet as well apart from your preference while shopping next time.

