By Isobel Rimmer

Overcoming glossophobia unlocks innovation, engagement, and productivity. Confident speakers plan, prepare, and present with clarity, saving time and inspiring action. Public speaking skills help leaders motivate teams, build trust, and drive change, virtually and in-person. Practical training reduces fear and stress, turning communication into a lifelong asset with measurable business impact.

A few years ago, the leader of a business came to us with a familiar problem. “We have great people here, with great ideas – they just can’t get them across. And we don’t help as a Board. We’re a tough audience.”

Even if you don’t suffer from full blown glossophobia, a fear of public speaking, it’s a condition that affects over 75% of the population. Imagine having to present your ideas to senior leaders who challenge your numbers, question your thinking and could influence your career, all while your knees are knocking and your heart is racing. It’s hardly surprising that some might choose to have their fingernails surgically removed instead.

When people feel confident to speak up and can articulate their message compellingly, great things happen. Research shows they are 20 times more likely to innovate with increased engagement, performance and productivity. Knowing how to plan, prepare and structure your message saves hours of stress. Understanding when to use slides, and when to skip them, helps you avoid the dreaded “Death by PowerPoint,” an experience most of us have endured.

Presentation skills are often seen primarily as a sales tool: pitching to clients or investors, winning deals or convincing the media. But their importance runs far deeper. Every business leader, at every level, must inspire and motivate, float ideas, encourage teams and persuade people of the need for change. Being able to speak with confidence is key to that success. As Warren Buffett notes, strong communication skills are a lifelong asset that not only boost your earning power, but will last you 50 to 60 years, while neglecting them can become a liability that lasts just as long.

Leadership Challenge authors Jim Kouzes and Barry Posner, say that great leaders paint a compelling picture of the future, inspire teams, challenge others to exceed perceived limits, empower independent action and use stories to highlight colleagues’ achievements. All of these behaviours rely on strong communication and presentation skills.

The good news? Every one of them can be learned.

But here’s the catch: if you suffer from glossophobia, how likely are you to sign up for a course on public speaking in front of your colleagues? In my experience, it’s often the people who need it least, the already capable speakers eager to improve, who sign up willingly.

Yet when people are given practical tools, techniques and a clear method to present well, even those with glossophobia, we see increased productivity, greater confidence and lower stress. Indeed, some even start to look forward to public speaking.

One CEO client, who suffered from glossophobia, faced at least four speaking engagements a day, from national radio and TV to after dinner speeches. He struggled with nerves and spent hours trying to piece together his thoughts, but without clear structure. After adopting a straightforward method for preparation, he said: “If only I’d known this years ago, what a difference it would have made. But I know now, and I’ve got my weekends back!”

A quick calculation highlights the impact glossophobia can have on productivity. Consider how many meetings, internal, external, in person or virtual, you or your leaders attend on average each week. Take that number and multiply it by the number of weeks typically worked in a year, normally around 45. Now multiply that by the number of working years ahead. For someone in their thirties, that could mean another thirty years of meetings. That’s a lot of time.

At least 10% of those meetings will involve some form of presenting or public speaking, and in some roles, much more. Imagine if every meeting consistently made progress, stayed on time, and achieved its intended outcomes, leaving participants clear on what they need to think, feel, say, do or know. That’s the impact that training in public speaking can have.

In today’s hybrid world overcoming fear of public speaking is more critical than ever. Communicating with confidence and building trust with clients, stakeholders and colleagues now often happens through a camera, which tests communication and presentation skills further. From dressing for the screen and styling a backdrop to maintaining eye contact with the lens, effective virtual presence is essential. Yet many people still struggle with weak speaking technique and feel uneasy seeing themselves on camera.

Audiences are also more distracted with email, messaging apps and countless other interruptions competing for their attention. You rarely get an hour with a prospect; more often, you have fifteen or thirty minutes, so every moment must count.

That’s why helping people conquer glossophobia and master the skills to plan, prepare, and deliver engaging presentations, whether in person or online, has never been more vital.

It can and should be done.

