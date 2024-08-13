Global 500 Sees Decline in Female CEOs Despite Profit Growth

Female CEOs

According to Fortune’s Global 500 list this year, the percentage of women leading Global 500 companies has declined to 5.6% in 2024, down from 5.8% last year. This means only 28 out of the 500 largest businesses globally by revenue are run by female CEOs, compared to 10.4% in the U.S.-focused Fortune 500. Despite this decrease in female leadership, the Global 500 saw a 2% rise in profits, reaching $2.97 trillion. The U.S. remains the top nation for female Global 500 CEOs, with 15 women at the helm, followed by France, Brazil, China, and the U.K. with fewer representatives.

Related Readings:

Aysa Kuznetsova

Female leader having a meeting with colleagues

Tech Leadership for Women

Go to top

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here