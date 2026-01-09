Get Unrestricted Access to GB and EU Markets

Two major markets. One smart location.

Did you know Northern Ireland is the only region in the world that lets you move goods freely to both Great Britain and European Union markets?

That unique Dual Market Access gives businesses located in Northern Ireland a major advantage.

It means you can ship to over 500 million customers without facing tariffs, customs documentation or declarations.

You’ll also discover Northern Ireland offers a skilled and highly educated workforce, excellent infrastructure and operating costs around 40-50% lower than other Western European regions.

With all these benefits in one place, it’s easy to see why more than 1,500 international companies have already located here.

Could your business be next to benefit?