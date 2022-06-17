Gambling in Asia — Slotegrator’s Analysis of Opportunities for 2022 

With roughly 60% of the world’s population, Asia is home to millions of potential online casino players. The region’s many countries with growing economies and high individual income levels are magnetic to online casino and sportsbook operators looking for the right market conditions to make their business grow.

Slotegrator reports that in 2022, Asia’s gambling industry is growing rapidly despite the artificial restraints of restrictive laws and conservative authorities — so rapidly, in fact, that some authorities have even admitted the massive potential of gambling. To find out more about the market’s prospects and find out how to operate successfully in Asia, read on.

Prospects for key Asian markets

Taking into account regulation, tax legislation, licensing, and the development of gambling across Asia, it can be argued that Japan, South Korea and the Philippines are the most attractive in 2022, as well as the fast-developing Indian and Thai markets.

In Japan, only lotteries and sports betting are currently allowed. A law to legalize integrated resorts in Japan was passed back in 2016. As of June 2022, authorities are still working on changing the gambling legislation, upon completion of which some casinos in the country will be allowed. Gambling revenue in the country is predicted to reach $9 billion by the end of 2022, a fact that is sure to push the world’s leading operators and new industry players to enter the Japanese market.

In South Korea, citizens can only bet on sports, play the lottery, and visit a single legal casino (there are other land-based casinos in the country that cater exclusively to foreigners). Gambling revenues are estimated to be $17.6 billion.

Gambling is legal in the Philippines. Two gambling zones have been created here: the first is controlled by the state organization PAGGOR, and the second is the Cagayan Economic Zone (CEZA). Turnover here reaches $3 billion. Company registration and licensing costs more than in other countries of the region, but the taxation system is more profitable.

Throughout India, betting on horse racing and lotteries is allowed. Gambling is legal only in the states of Sikkim and Goa, as well as in the Daman district. Most casino brands operate in the “grey zone”, because the legal framework in the field of iGaming is ambiguous; due to sometimes competing state and federal laws, it is difficult to determine whether this or that type of gambling is legal or not. Gambling turnover is estimated at $9 billion.

Gambling in Thailand is partially legalized. Betting on horse racing and the national lottery are legal here. However, locals can play online casinos that are licensed abroad. In this regard, the people of Thailand visit casinos in Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.

Opportunity analysis

