Indians are passionate about sports betting. The value of this market is expected to hit $1.7 billion by the end of this year. Imagine, how popular the new online betting sites in India 2023 are!

People wager there on the latest games and matches. From cricket to kabaddi, Indians are possessed by betting on their favorite sports.

The popularity of sports betting in India

Anyone, who has dealt with sports betting in India, knows that most wagers they put on cricket. Why? The reasons are plenty, including historical success, cultural significance, and media coverage. Cricket is a part of Indian culture. Many Indians were growing up playing it. Now, they are betting on this game on the most popular sites:

Rajabets Cricbaba Pure Win 22 bet Sportsbets.io

Diverse sports offerings on new online sports betting sites in India

The diversity of India is second to none. It’s also seen in the world of sports. Plenty of events take place annually and provide punters with numerous betting options. Sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on games like:

Cricket

Football

Horse racing

Kabaddi

Field hockey

Even though cricket is incredibly popular in India, football is also one of the sports to bet on there. All you have to do is to create an account with a legal bookmaker. The account should be funded in one way or another and then the bets can be placed.

Mobile Betting and Apps

How’s it going with betting apps in India? They are rising in quantity. No wonder as it’s hard to imagine an average punter without a smartphone. Available for Android and iOS, they allow placing bets quickly and pay safely. More often than not, their interface is user-friendly which is crucial for betting on the go.

The apps are constantly evolving and offer new features to draw in bettors’ attention. Want to know which one is worth to download? For us, the best sports betting app in India for Android is Parimatch.

Payment Methods and Security

Payment methods should offer players a high level of convenience. As betting sites become more popular out there, more secure payment methods are being developed. Not only do they make transactions safer but also faster. The most secure methods are:

Digital wallets

Debit & credit cards

Cryptocurrency

In-play betting and live streaming on new betting sites in India 2023

In-play betting is also known as live betting or run betting. It’s about placing a bet during a cricket match, horse race, or golf tournament to name a few.

Live streaming is a game changer. Who wants to watch scrolling up and down words and numbers when there is the possibility of being immersed in the game? It gives punters a complete live betting experience. You can enhance your betting experience on the following sites:

Hotstar

SonyLIV

Fubo TV

Sling TV

Responsible betting practices on new betting sites in India 2023

Sports betting are enjoyable and entertaining pastime when practiced responsibly. If not taken this way, it can lead to strained relationships, financial hardships, and potentially addiction.

Responsible betting is built upon taking proper measures to protect oneself from harm. In 2023, new betting sites practice responsible gambling, focusing on preventive measures.

