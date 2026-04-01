For decades, the dominant startup playbook has remained largely unchanged. Founders are encouraged to build quickly, generate revenue early, scale distribution, and eventually pursue an exit based on multiples. According to François Lamoureux, CEO of CXC™, that SaaS-like playbook has created a system where traction is often mistaken for innovation, and where the ability to sell can outweigh the ability to solve meaningful problems.

From helping his music clients win Grammy and Emmy Awards as a Producer-Director at Fogo, to funding and contributing scientifically to cutting-edge patents at CXC, he has developed a unique perspective. “What I’ve learned from working across both the arts and fundamental science is that the answers we seek are often hiding in plain sight. You just have to be ready to receive them and be able to make those non-obvious connections that lead to those sought-after ‘aha’ moments.”

Lamoureux operates within that fundamentally different framework. CXC™, a Montréal-based company, is a deep-tech venture builder focused on developing intellectual property across industries such as agriculture, materials science, and skincare. Rather than prioritizing early revenue, the organization is built around a patent-first, pre-revenue model designed to create value through ownership of innovation itself. “We are not optimizing for revenue metrics,” Lamoureux says. “We are optimizing for the ownership of solutions that address real problems before the market fully recognizes them, where we become unavoidable.”

This distinction is not simply structural. It challenges the assumptions underlying how success is measured in modern entrepreneurship. According to Lamoureux, revenue can act as a misleading signal, particularly in sectors where distribution strength or marketing can drive early adoption without necessarily reflecting long-term defensibility. He notes that companies are often evaluated on metrics that large acquirers may ultimately disregard, especially when those acquirers already possess global distribution capabilities.

The CXC™ model reframes value creation around intellectual property. By focusing on patents as the core asset, the organization seeks to establish defensible positions before commercialization begins. Lamoureux notes that this approach is intentionally high risk. Filing patents requires disclosing technical insights publicly, and if those patents are not granted, the underlying ideas may enter the public domain. According to a report, around 3.7 million patent applications were filed globally in 2024, reflecting the growing importance of intellectual property as a competitive asset. Lamoureux explains this as a model that demands upfront capital, patience, and a tolerance for uncertainty.

Yet, from his perspective, that risk is precisely what enables a different kind of upside. Without revenue anchoring valuation, companies are assessed through alternative metrics such as total addressable market, technological uniqueness, strategic relevance as well as the value of the patent portfolio. This can lead to fundamentally different outcomes when innovations align with broader industry shifts.

Lamoureux also points to emerging examples that reflect elements of this approach. He notes that certain companies, including Lashify, have demonstrated how a patent-led strategy can shape defensible positioning within highly competitive markets. While business models may differ in execution, he suggests that the emphasis on ownership of innovation rather than early revenue signals a broader shift in how value can be created and protected.

CXC™’s approach has recently been illustrated through its patented chitosan breakthroughs in skincare, offering never-before-seen efficacy in anti-aging, with major players now having to catch up. According to Lamoureux, the organization identified a convergence of regulatory pressures, consumer awareness, and scientific feasibility years before widespread industry adoption. “The fact is that for the last 40+ years, everyone in science knew of chitosan being the replacement for microplastics, petrochemicals with better performance, but adoption was impossible due to a scientific problem. CXC has solved that problem and unleashed the documented superpowers of chitosan, one of nature’s plastics.”

That philosophy draws from Lamoureux’s earlier experience in the music industry, where timing and originality often determine success. He notes that artists who attempt to replicate current trends are typically working on a delayed timeline, as those trends were developed years earlier. From his perspective, the same dynamic applies to technology and venture building. Innovation requires anticipating where the market is going, rather than reacting to where it is. “At CXC™, we look for what is inevitable, not what is trending,” he says. “If you wait until something is obvious, you are already late. Just like in the music business, if you are copying what is on the radio now, by the time you release it, it is out of date. It is now not ‘the flavour of the minute’ but ‘the flavour of the second’. If you chase that, you fail.”

According to Lamoureux, this is not presented as a universal replacement for traditional startup models. He is clear that revenue-driven approaches remain effective in many contexts. However, he suggests that they are not always suited to deep-tech innovation, where development cycles are longer and where intellectual property may hold greater strategic value than early sales.

For founders navigating an increasingly complex innovation landscape, that distinction may prove critical. Lamoureux says, “The choice is no longer simply how to scale, but what kind of value is being created in the first place and whether the metrics used to measure it truly reflect its long-term potential.”

“There is another way to build,” he says. “It is more difficult, but it allows you to create value that is not dependent on short-term signals.”