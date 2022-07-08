Football or Cricket, Which One is Better to Bet on?

While most of the articles are focussing purely on the financial aspects of sports betting, we are here to concentrate on the fun part for a change. Some sports bettors are only looking to have fun and thrilling experiences instead of having any other economical gains. So they are constantly in the search of which sport is more fun indulging, and better to bet on. And the hot candidates for the debate are football and cricket, which both are exceptional sports without any doubt. But we feel most of the best online betting sites are inclined towards football betting more than any other form of sports betting. And we are certain that they have their valid reasons behind the little bias.

If we look up online we will get to know that there are so many ongoing arguments concerning the topic of football and cricket betting and which one is better. Sorry to all cricket admirers out there, In our opinion, we would cast our vote for football as we find it more appealing and way more fun than cricket. If you are also someone who is in search of an answer for this tricky quest, let’s go ahead and discuss the major differences between football and cricket betting and the reasons behind why most people choose football betting. Our opinion is based on research conducted by our team of sports enthusiasts so nothing major to be disappointed even if you are a cricket fan or enthusiast. You are free to make your decision based on your thinking and ideologies as we are not forcing anyone to bet on football or any particular sport.

Football – The most popular and betted sport in the world

Football is undoubtedly the best sport to bet on and the number of admirers of football betting is increasing day by day. There is an obvious reason behind this wide admiration of football. The major one is that football is a fascinating game with an easy and simple strategy. Due to its simplest gameplay, people are getting more interested in the sport and so they choose it for sports betting.

As a popular opinion among sports enthusiasts from all over the world football is ranked top as the most thrilling sport on the planet which brings plenty of excitement to the audience. Due to this well-likeness football seasons are very special and it is an opportunity that brings the entire country in front of the TV without bounding to any discrimination. The unity football brings to our life is unique and not only cricket but also no other sports bring that much social bond to our life.

And coming to the betting and related one football is the king there are specific reasons why football possesses more bettors than any other sport let’s see why:

Even Though cricket is an international sport it’s obvious that it doesn’t have global popularity like football. So due to its wide popularity, most people are aware of the game and rules which makes it easier to bet on football than any other sport.

As we know betting is a game of prediction, which is based on a strategic approach and certain techniques so a better awareness of the game plays an important role in the success and fun you receive from a bet. Football makes it easy to take bets as betters recognize the sport without any hassle which will influence the overall result of the bet.

On top of all, there is a popular trend of watching football matches after placing bets, players all over the world love to have that unlimited excitement and thrill that brings. And the availability of football matches is also a crucial matter when it comes to betting, unlike any other popular sports football matches have wide coverage, and admirers can live stream using a TV or smartphone. Which allows bettors to place bets with more winning odds.

Cricket betting

Cricket is also a popular fun sport but when it comes to the strategy and rules it’s a little bit more complicated than football. That is the key reason why most people choose football over cricket. Also, other factors that rule out cricket from sports betting are; the low coverage and streaming availability of matches. As people love to place bets based on the match outcomes and ongoing trends they prefer to watch the match or season and the limited streaming availability makes it difficult.

So people prefer football to bet on as they find it more convincing and easily accessible. But keep in mind this doesn’t make cricket any less of a cool sport. There are plenty of cricket enthusiasts who are willing to sacrifice anything for the sport. And no inconvenience or anything doesn’t matter to them. Their priority is cricket and always going to be cricket.

Conclusion

Hoping you have received a clear idea about the reason behind the mass choice of football betting over cricket betting. It’s completely up to your choice but we are just here validating our opinion along with the popular trend of sports betting and the most crucial reasons why football betting is a better option and a convenient one. Before putting your time, money and efforts in sports betting of any kind make sure you have enough knowledge about the process and the sport you are intending to choose. As we discussed earlier, betting is a game of prediction with a great influence of luck , proper strategy and betting techniques so if you think you are lacking any of them it’s highly advised to avoid getting in between any betting process for quite some time. Even though you are just looking for fun and excitement, getting failed or lost is not a proud feeling so if it is unavoidable it’s better to dodge the disappointment.