Fix Black Screen of Death With Cursor Windows 10

Windows is infamous for two things; buggy updates and BSOD. Imagine you have to do something really important, so you turn on the computer, login but can see nothing on the display except the cursor.

That’s one of the most common black screen of death issues in Windows 10 reported by the users, and in some situations, their PC won’t boot too. This mainly occurs when the Windows system is crashed, the display is not connected (in the case of desktop), and drive failure.

You might even lose your important data in some situations, and if that has happened with you as well, you do not have to worry as we will also provide you the best possible way to recover data from Windows that is not booting up.

But first, let us move forward to the solutions to fix the black screen of death with a cursor and see what works for you.

5 Ways to Fix Windows Black Screen Error

Solution 1: Disconnect External Devices

Sometimes, you can experience black screen issues after login, which I recently faced on my laptop. This is usually happened because of the external devices. The screen turned black and only cursor movement could be seen. I unplugged the external keyboard and mouse and rebooted the laptop which fixed the problem.

In case you have any external devices connected to your laptop while turning it on, there can be chances of your laptop showing a black screen with only a cursor. In this case, all you have to do is press and hold the power button for just 10 seconds or until you see the windows logo on your laptop’s screen.

Once the system is booted, connect your external devices and continue with your work.

Tip: You can also remove the battery and insert it again if the battery of your laptop is removable.

For desktop users, remove the RAM from the slot, if you have a dual RAM channel, and see whether your PC boots up or not. You can even try to remove the graphics card and see whether your PC turns on or not. If the black screen starts showing up after connecting the peripherals again, they might be damaged.

If these solutions don’t work for you, move towards the next one.

Solution 2: Rollback Update

If you are able to access your system and randomly face black screen issues, then check whether you have recently updated your system. Since Windows automatically update in the background and install new updates on its own, you get no choice to stop it.

But, you can still roll back to the previous version of Windows if the current version is causing issues with your system.

To roll back to the previous version of Windows, follow the steps below:

Press Windows and I key on your keyboard simultaneously. Head over to updates and security.

Now select recovery, and select the option “Get back to the previous version of Windows” which only shows up if you have updated your Windows 7 days ago. Click on get started and Windows will roll back to the previous version.

Solution 3: Update Drivers

You should keep your drivers updated to prevent blue screen and black screen problems in Windows. As Windows needs the latest and recommended drivers to work smoothly, a slight change or outdated driver can cause huge trouble.

It is not difficult to update drivers, but if you have never ever updated drivers before, follow the steps below:

Press the Windows and the X key on your keyboard simultaneously and select the device manager option from the list. The device manager contains a list of all the installed drivers on your PC. You need to update the display adapters since it is required to connect display hardware to Windows. Click on the small downwards arrow button and the list of display adapters will appear. If you have a dedicated GPU, there will be two drivers. Right-click on each and select update drivers. Update the monitor drivers the same way.

After updating drivers, you may not encounter the problem again, but if all of your drivers are updated and you still face a black screen with cursor issues, then follow the next solution.

Solution 4: Reset Windows

The last solution for this error is resetting Windows. I know you worry about losing your data, but we will be providing a solution for that as well. So without worries, you can reset Windows which will delete the corrupted registries, .dll files, and install the fresh ones that won’t hinder your work.

To reset Windows 10:

Press Windows and I on your keyboard and go to the updates and security option. Go to the recovery option and click on the get started button under the “Reset PC” option. The reset process will start, which once done will fix all the issues in your Windows system.

Solution 5: Check Hard Drive

Sometimes, hard drive issues can also result in black screen error where you cannot even see the cursor movement. If there are issues with a hard drive or the disk in which Windows is installed, the chances of system crash are high.

A corrupted hard drive can no longer boot a PC, and the only way to fix this is by changing the drive.

If you have important data on your hard drive, you can recover it with the help of Repairit, a utility tool that can even recover data from a crashed PC by creating a bootable drive.

What is Recoverit?

Recoveit is the best tool to recover lost data from a hard drive, pen drive, video player, music player, DSLR, SD card, PC, HDD, etc. It is developed by Wondershare and is capable of recovering more than 1000 types of file formats.

The best thing about Recoverit is that it is easy to use, has a clean user interface, and can even recover data from a crashed system.

Here are the features of Recoverit:

Recover all types of Files

Recoverit has made data recovery very simple. You don’t have to look around for separate software to recover a specific data type, as Recoverit supports over 1000 file extensions.

Repair Videos

In the advanced version of Repairit, there is a feature to recover video files that are severely damaged. There are two modes, quick repair mode, and advanced repair mode, where advanced repair mode is for the situations where the quick repair mode does not work.

Recover Data from Crash System

There can be several reasons why a system crashes, one of them is the black screen of death, for which we discussed the solutions above. In case you lose your important data because the system has crashed, Recoverit will help you to get back the important data by creating a bootable USB drive.

How to Recover Data from Crashed System?

Download and install Recoverit on a secondary computer or laptop. You can download it from here Connect a blank USB stick to the secondary system.

Launch Recoverit, and select the system crashed computer option.

Now click on start button and then select the USB stick in the next step.

You will now have to format the disk which is to be done for making it bootable. Click on the format option. The process will now begin, do not unplug the drive in the middle of the process. Now plug the USB in the crashed system and boot it using the USB drive from the BIOS settings. You can access the BIOS menu and select the bootable USB stick as a primary source of booting. The crashed system will now boot, and you can copy, recover all the data from it. Connect an external hard drive to the computer, launch Recoverit, and recover all the data. The lost data will be scanned first, and when the recovery process can be started, select the external hard drive as the restore point.

Bottom Line

The black screen of death is the worst error one can encounter on his or her computer. In some cases, the issue is caused due to external peripherals which can be fixed by disconnecting them, but in most cases, the issue is with the hard drive or monitor.

This can even lead to data loss, and therefore, we have discussed all the possible solutions to fix black screen issues and recover data from a crashed computer using Recoverit, which is the best tool for this.