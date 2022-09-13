Five Facts About the Italian Casino Market

In Italy, betting, gambling, and lotteries are absolutely legal. Providers need to acquire a gambling licence issued by the state in order to operate. Large sums of money have gone into keeping the Italian gambling market afloat. Agenzia delle Dogane e dei Monopoli is the institution authorized to oversee the licencing and regulations of betting activities.

The Most Popular Sports

Soccer, tennis, and horse racing are among the most popular for Sports betting in Italy. The gambling tax in Italy is 0.5%, which is deemed reasonable to many. There are also several trustworthy platforms where Italians can gamble; bookmarketnonaams.net in Italy is a good example.

Investment Into Online Casinos

In 2020 an investment of over €49 billion into online casino gambling in Italy was seen. Online gambling in total generates 10 percent of the nations total revenue. Gambling operator Sisal, was founded in 1946, and in 2015, they reported a turnover of a total of €15.1 billion. This goes to show that gambling is very impactful in Italy.

Inception of Casinos

Betting in Italy began as far back as the Roman Empire. The word casino derives from the Italian word “casa” meaning house. Different forms of gambling have existed in this country for a very long time. It has been said and proven that the Roman emperors and high class citizens played dice, and soldiers and other citizens used board games to gamble. Gambling in Italy is actually older than the Vatican.

The Top Gambling Hotspots

Italy has 37 casinos spread across the country, and most them are located in Milan. The casinos offer a wide variety of casino games. These range from table games to gaming machines. Italians have a lot of options. Cities such as Venice, Como, Brescia, Rome, and Saint-Venice all have more than one casino; at most two to four.

Betting Sites

Some of the best betting sites in Italy include Sisal Matchpoint, Bwin, SNAI, Eurobet and Betfred. Italians use these sites to place their bets as they have a good reputation. They also have fast payouts and are trustworthy. Many gambling websites have a license from Italy. They offer their services to a wide range of audiences. Whether bettors want to enjoy bingo, the lottery, poker, sports, the actual casino, or gambling online it is acceptable under the Italian law. Most casinos on slot machines, have a minimum bet of €0.01 and €10.00 while the maximum is normally €500 a spin. Gambling websites available to Italians and visitors operate in both Italian and English, and they use both EUR and USD.

Italy’s gambling market has been expanding very rapidly. The country’s turnover has more than doubled between 2007 and 2018. The Italian online gambling and betting market has had considerable growth during the last year. This is thanks to the pandemic. Many were looking for opportunities to make money and also to be entertained. Online gambling operators leveraged on the market during these times. Many online sites offered great incentives as well.