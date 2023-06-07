A Few Tips to Book Your First Aid Training and Live Saving Course

Millions of people are hurt or killed yearly because they don’t get immediate help. CPR and First-Aid certification can significantly reduce deaths in accidents, illnesses, and natural disasters.

Learn how to handle a variety of medical emergencies with diagrams and clear written instructions. From stopping arterial bleeding to treating a choking victim, these courses will teach you how to save lives and keep patients comfortable until help arrives.

A first aid course teaches every day (non-medical) people the knowledge and skills to respond in an emergency until medically trained professionals arrive. These critical minutes can make the difference between life and death.

An excellent first-aid course will cover how to treat injuries and illnesses, including minor cuts and scalds, sudden illnesses, and head, neck, or back injuries. You’ll also learn how to use an automated external defibrillator or AED to revive a person who is having a cardiac arrest.

It’s recommended to book your first aid training course early as enrolment can fill up fast. You may get discounts for groups, making it easier for offices and other professional teams to get the training they need. It’s also a good idea to book a full course rather than a refresher.

A good online first aid course will be easy to follow, using clear diagrams and straightforward text. You can complete it in your own time, so you can work through the modules at a pace that suits you.

The one-day Emergency First Aid at Work course is suitable for those working in low-hazard workplaces and for organizations that have completed a first aid needs assessment. This course teaches attendees how to deal with common injuries and illnesses, including how to examine the casualty, use a defibrillator, and perform CPR.

A workplace course can be a great way to get everyone trained in first aid skills on the same day. These courses will teach participants how to examine a casualty, use a defibrillator and give life support. This can help save a life until medically trained individuals can arrive on the scene. They will also cover common workplace hazards and Health & Safety guidelines. Many workplaces offer group discounts on first aid training, and this can make it more affordable to get the entire office or professional team training. Free first aid courses are available, but these won’t be accredited and may not be recognized by an employer.

First aid courses will require a lot of kneeling, so it is recommended that you wear loose, comfortable clothing.