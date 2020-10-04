Features of Dynamics Central 365

The Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is a resource planning system for enterprises from Microsoft. It is the cloud-based enterprise resource planning system from Microsoft; it works by combining the CRM and ERP solutions into a single platform. The integration makes it very user friendly that comes in very handy for many companies. It works by improving theefficiency and increasing the profitability of a business. To effectively run your business anywhere and to get a cloud-based all in one business management solution, click on Usedynamics.com.

It comes integrated with the customer resource management CRM that helps business provide a unified interface for customer service.

There are various features in Dynamic Central 365, and these are the following:

Financial management – this helps you and works by Enhancing your financial decision with the help of AI. It gives you better financial control and enables you to make a more strategic decision. The significantuse comes from the unified and automated financial processes that support your business model. It also reduces your operational expenses and decreases economic complexity and risk.

Supply chain management–this systemresolves product quality issues and accelerate time to market. It optimizes stock and logistics to improve delivery using predictive analysis. It makes your material sourcing, supply chain and logistics most efficient.

Human resource management – this is a feature in the dynamic central 365 that allows for employee profiling, employment information of employees, the appraisals talent management as well as maintaining the Leave and Absence of employees. It acts as a standard interface to several payroll vendors.

Accelerate sale – By keeping track of customer interaction and the sale cycle by keeping an overview of agreements. It allows you to give your customers details about your products, giving your customers the discounts, product specifications, schedules and more.

Relationship management ­– this feature allows you to create, manage and keep track of projects. To ensure profitability, you can use timesheets to modify your budgets and make the most effective decisions. The real-time insights on the status of assignments allow you to be as effective as possible.

Warehouse management – using real-time data, you can optimize the storage facilities of your business. Itlets you streamline the process of receiving and storing of items based on many details. It can allow you to optimize your shipments and make storage efficient for the most profits to reach the optimum level of warehouse management.

Using all these features, you can live up to the promises of your services, when you have an overview of your tasks and workload. It is also used to reach the optimal level of output by giving you a stock of the available resources. It allows for better manufacturing by having a specified list of resources like raw materials or finished products. It comes from Microsoft’s dynamic family sharing the same codebase as NAV using the new AL language. It is used to streamline, manage and grow one’s business using this flexible, scalable and comprehensive business management solution.