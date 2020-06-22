Examining the Invisible World of AI Through Online Casinos

There is an idea in pop culture that AI is some sort of overwhelming monolithic entity. Distortions from science-fiction and common misunderstanding paint AI as the endgame, as the single self-aware being of nebulous morality. In reality, AI is largely benign and omnipresent, to the point where we interact it and its effects constantly without even knowing it’s there.

So profound is the reach of AI in all its current forms, that it would be impossible to fully examine just how deep its digital tendrils run. By focussing on one key area however, such as online casinos, it can be possible to uncover just how much work current forms of AI are responsible for, and what they accomplish.

Stress Testing

The most fundamental form of AI testing for online casino websites, and many websites and services in general, is stress testing. Hackers out on the internet often make a habit of engaging in what is known as a distributed denial of service (DDOS) attack. By flooding a system with fake requests, systems get overwhelmed, and can then slow to a crawl or crash completely.

Operating in much the same way under controlled circumstances, AIs developed to stress-test online casinos are an incredibly useful tool for determining if flood protection works. This way, holes can be plugged, and online casinos can be sure that should such an attack occur, they’re covered as best they can be.

Streamlining Human Activity